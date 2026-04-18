Asha Bhosle, Bollywood's Golden Voice, Passes Away at 92

India mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle, an iconic playback singer who passed away at 92 after a brief illness. Her career spanned over eight decades, leaving behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs and an indelible mark on Bollywood music.

India has lost another iconic voice that graced the industry for over eight decades, with the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 earlier this week. The unparalleled queen of Indian playback singing died in Mumbai after being admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. The late Bhosle was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Saturday night in critical condition due to serious health complications.

Revered as a cultural icon of India, Bhosle's demise marks the end of an era in Bollywood music, with a career spanning over eight decades and encompassing more than 12,000 songs. The uniqueness of her voice brought to life a myriad of film songs, with actors lip-syncing to Bhosle's unforgettable recordings. Her immense influence in Bollywood was also immortalized through the tribute song Brimful of Asha by the band Cornershop in 1997, as well as her international collaboration with British musician Boy George on the hit song Bow Down Mister. Her voice possessed an extraordinary appeal that kept fans excited, dancing, and singing along, thus making her music the soundtrack to the lives of several generations. Celebrities and fans paid their last respects to the late Bhosle at her residence. Among the first to pay tribute was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described her as one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever had. In a post on X, Modi stated that her extraordinary musical journey enriched the nation's cultural heritage and touched the hearts of many people around the world. Actress and politician Hema Malini also expressed her sadness, describing the cultural icon's passing as deeply impactful because many of her songs became popular due to Bhosle's unique voice and style. Composer Shankar Mahadevan said that every Indian is mourning and that Bhosle's music will never fade as long as humanity exists. The accolades she received reflect the widespread recognition of the late Bhosle's artistic prowess. With a voice capable of effortlessly transitioning from romantic ballads to energetic, fast-paced songs, she became a top choice for composers across various genres. Her versatility and energy made every song feel like a celebration, shaping the sound and identity of Bollywood music for generations. From Dum Maro Dum to Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, her versatility knew no bounds. Films like Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Ijaazat, and Saagar feature some of her most memorable works, while Umrao Jaan, composed by Khayyam, is often considered the pinnacle of her career. If her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, symbolized classic elegance and precision, Bhosle brought a bold and dynamic energy to every rendition. Bhosle's collaboration with composer R. D. Burman, who later became her husband, was one of Bollywood's most iconic partnerships, together they created a soundscape that revolutionized the industry. For over 25 years, Bhosle and Burman built an extraordinary musical legacy, with Bhosle herself acknowledging that the composer brought out the best in her. It was Pancham who fully opened up my vocal range as a singer. Until Pancham made me explore the deepest corners of my own voice… I had no idea I could sing with such flexibility, the late Bhosle said in a 2023 interview. Born on September 8, 1933, in Goar, Maharashtra, Bhosle hailed from the renowned Mangeshkar family. Raised in a musical environment by her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, an actor and classical singer, the late Bhosle embarked on her artistic journey at a young age, recording her first song for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. Her career soared in the 1950s and 1960s as Bhosle emerged as a versatile artist across various genres, from film songs, ghazals, bhajan, qawwali to pop. Collaborations with composers like O. P. Nayyar, R. D. Burman, and S. D. Burman made her name known in every household. Hit songs like Aaiye Meherbaan (1958), Parde Mein Rehne Do (1968), and Dum Maro Dum (1971) are just a fraction of her vast repertoire. Her duets with legends like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Manna Dey remain timeless classics. Her personal life was as colorful as her career. At the age of 16, she eloped to marry her neighbor, Ganpatrao Bhosle, which led to marital discord before ending in separation. Her sister, Mangeshkar, later revealed that Bhosle's husband had isolated her from the family for many years





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