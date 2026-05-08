Asean's Fractured Unity: The Struggle to Resolve the Myanmar Crisis

During a summit in Cebu, Asean leaders expressed frustration over the failed peace plan in Myanmar, revealing a deep divide between members favoring political engagement and those demanding strict accountability for the military junta.

The Association of Southeast Asia n Nations ( Asean ) recently convened in Cebu, Philippines, where the pressing issue of Myanmar's political instability once again took center stage, revealing a bloc deeply divided over its approach to the military junta.

Despite the recent move to place deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest, the atmosphere among member states remains tense and fragmented. Since the 2021 military coup that dismantled the democratically elected government and plunged the nation into a brutal civil war, Myanmar has remained a member of the bloc but has been systematically excluded from high-level summits.

The continued crackdown on dissent and the widespread violence within Myanmar have left Asean leaders grappling with a crisis that seems to defy their collective efforts at resolution. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed a palpable sense of frustration during the summit, noting that the years-long attempt to implement Asean's five-point peace plan has failed to produce any significant results. Marcos suggested that the geopolitical context has shifted since the plan's inception, making a 'fine-tuning' of the strategy necessary.

During what he described as an occasionally emotional series of meetings, it became clear that the traditional approach to isolation and pressure had not forced the junta toward a peaceful transition. The discourse in Cebu highlighted a growing realization that the current stalemate is unsustainable, leading some members to advocate for a change in engagement tactics to break the deadlock. The rift within Asean is most evident in the contrasting positions of Thailand and Malaysia.

Thai diplomats have proposed a strategic shift toward political-level engagement, suggesting that the bloc should invite Myanmar's foreign minister to meetings to facilitate dialogue. For Thailand, this is not merely a diplomatic preference but a matter of urgent national security, given its long and porous border with Myanmar, which is directly affected by the instability next door.

In contrast, Malaysia has maintained a hardline stance. Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized that the junta has not done nearly enough to earn its place back at the diplomatic table, citing the ongoing atrocities and oppression of Myanmar's citizens as reasons why the bloc cannot soften its position. Malaysia insists that any new government must strictly adhere to the established peace plan before full reintegration is considered.

Experts from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, including Dr. Siew Mun Tang and Sharon Seah, suggest that the Asean consensus is fraying. While a core group including Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia remains committed to holding the junta accountable, a significant group of 'middle-ground' countries—such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei—may be open to a more pragmatic approach. These fence-sitters could potentially tip the scales if they perceive a strategic advantage in bringing Myanmar back into the fold.

The limited leverage Asean possesses is largely symbolic, centered on the prestige of attending major summits, which the junta has already been denied. As the summit concluded, President Marcos proposed a 'millimetre shift' in policy, arguing that even a marginal adjustment in parameters could potentially yield a breakthrough. He clarified that such a shift would not imply an abandonment of human rights or a surrender to the junta's demands, but rather a tactical evolution to find a way forward.

The leaders left the session with a haunting question: 'What more can we do?

' While no definitive answers were reached in Cebu, the commitment to work tirelessly on a new approach underscores the desperation of a regional body struggling to maintain stability in one of its own member states. The path forward remains obscured by deep mistrust and a fundamental disagreement over whether engagement or isolation is the most effective tool for peace





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