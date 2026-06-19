ASEAN-Russia Summit Marks 35 Years of Partnership with New Cooperation Roadmap

At the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration and a five-year action plan, reaffirming commitments to deepen ties in trade, security, and culture while navigating geopolitical complexities.

ASEAN leaders and Russia n President Vladimir Putin convened at a significant summit in Kazan, Russia , marking the 35th anniversary of relations between ASEAN and Russia , as well as the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN - Russia Dialogue Partnership.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, held on June 17 and 18, resulted in the adoption of several key documents aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) highlighted these outcomes, which include the Kazan Declaration-a forward-looking document that reviews three and a half decades of partnership and outlines future collaborative directions. The declaration emphasizes strengthened cooperation in maritime security, trade and investment, energy, connectivity, security, education, and culture.

Complementing this, a Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation was issued to foster deeper people-to-people ties and enhanced cultural exchanges. Additionally, the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026-2030 was adopted to provide a structured framework for practical cooperation over the next five years. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, speaking at the summit on June 18, underscored the importance of ASEAN and Russia working together in areas of convergent interests.

He advocated for joint initiatives that promote dialogue, build confidence, and contribute to peace, stability, and development regionally and globally. PM Wong acknowledged Russia's support for ASEAN Centrality and its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

He looked forward to Russia's involvement in these forums in the Philippines later in the year and expressed hope for continued Russian support when Singapore assumes the ASEAN rotational chair and hosts these meetings in 2027. The Prime Minister identified disaster management and counter-narcotics as tangible areas for collaboration, while also stressing the need for sustained people-to-people connectivity through education and cultural exchanges, noting the regular participation of Russian officials in civil service training courses within ASEAN member states, including Singapore.

In his broader remarks, PM Wong framed ASEAN's twin priorities of deepening regional integration and expanding external partnerships as especially critical in today's unpredictable geopolitical landscape. He emphasized the imperative for all nations to uphold international law and the rules-based global order.

In this context, he reiterated Singapore's consistent calls for restraint, dialogue, and peaceful dispute resolution in accordance with international law, and highlighted ASEAN's advocacy for the unimpeded right of transit passage through key international waterways, as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Regarding specific conflicts, PM Wong welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, hoping it would lead to a permanent end to hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Ukraine, he clarified that Singapore's position stems from its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, not from alignment with any party. He noted that Singapore has imposed sanctions and restrictions on Russia since 2022, measures that remain in effect, while also acknowledging that despite inevitable differences, there remains substantial scope for cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments, and PM Wong looked ahead to collaborating with Russia during Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027. On the sidelines, PM Wong met President Vladimir Putin, later describing their discussion as underscoring the value of dialogue and engagement even amid divergent views





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ASEAN Russia Vladimir Putin Lawrence Wong Kazan Declaration ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership 35Th Anniversary Trade Investment Energy Connectivity Security Education Culture People-To-People Ties ASEAN Centrality Rules-Based Order International Law Ukraine Sanctions

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