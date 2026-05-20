ASEAN Records Controversy Unfolds After Fake Letter from the ASEAN Secretariat

The story of ASEAN Records controversy begins when a letter allegedly from the ASEAN Secretariat started circulating online. The letter claimed that certificates and recognitions issued by ASEAN Records were not officially endorsed by ASEAN.

The Malaysia-based private record recognition platform, ASEAN Records, sparked controversy when a fake letter allegedly from the ASEAN Secretariat began circulating online. The forged letter claimed that certificates and recognitions issued by ASEAN Records were not officially endorsed by ASEAN.

But a twist in events unfolded when ASEAN Records provided registration documents to refute the claims and stated that their company is a legally registered company in Malaysia. However, a non-governmental organisation, Persatuan Pengguna Semenanjung Malaysia (PPSM), was allegedly illegitimate and did not complete the formal registration procedures with the Registry of Societies. Police reports have been lodged regarding the matter.

Eventually, it was confirmed that the letter dated 27 March was a fake, initiated by someone trying to tarnish the company's reputation





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ASEAN Records Fake Letter Controversy Persatuan Pengguna Semenanjung Malaysia (PPSM) Police Reports Fake Letter From The ASEAN Secretariat

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