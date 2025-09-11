ASEAN Leaders to Tackle Money Laundering, Fugitive Apprehension and Cybercrime

ASEAN Ministers agree on three key declarations to address financial integrity, criminal fugitives, and online scams at the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit.

The 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and related meetings have concluded with a significant agreement to present three ASEAN Leaders’ Declarations at the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit in October. Malaysia, the host of the meeting, spearheaded the declaration focused on combating money laundering to bolster financial integrity across the region. Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the Malaysian Home Minister, confirmed the agreements during a press conference.

He highlighted the second declaration, proposed by Vietnam, which aims to strengthen cooperation in locating and apprehending criminal fugitives within ASEAN member states. This proposal underscores the desire for a coordinated regional effort to pursue justice for transboundary crimes. Indonesia, on the other hand, initiated the third declaration, envisioning the utilization of sports as a powerful tool to foster societal resilience against extremism. The meeting also witnessed a strategic shift in priorities. Maritime piracy and international economic crime, while acknowledged as ongoing concerns, were removed from the list of top priorities for the next session. The focus will instead be directed towards intensifying efforts against cybercrime, specifically online scams which are increasingly prevalent and inflict substantial annual financial losses. The Malaysian Home Minister emphasized that while piracy persists, it has diminished significantly in recent years, particularly in areas like eastern Sabah. This decline, he noted, provides justification for prioritizing online scams, which pose a more immediate and widespread threat





