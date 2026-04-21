ASEAN Foreign Ministers Urge De-escalation in Middle East Amid Concerns Over Global Stability

ASEAN foreign ministers meet to address the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the critical need for a permanent ceasefire and the protection of global supply chains.

In a significant diplomatic gathering held virtually this week, foreign ministers from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) convened to address the intensifying conflict between the United States and Iran. The ministers issued a collective plea for both nations to commit to ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a permanent end to hostilities.

Emphasizing that military escalation serves no long-term interests, the bloc underscored the absolute necessity of implementing the existing ceasefire fully and effectively to prevent further regional destabilization. Central to their concerns is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery. The ministers called for the immediate restoration of safe, unimpeded, and continuous passage for both commercial vessels and aircraft, noting that any disruption in this critical waterway threatens to exacerbate global economic fragility. Beyond the immediate security challenges, the ASEAN foreign ministers highlighted the far-reaching implications of the conflict on regional prosperity, specifically concerning energy and food security. The ministers of the bloc stressed that member states must prioritize energy access during crises, as supply chain interruptions often lead to debilitating inflation and economic instability within Southeast Asia. To mitigate these risks, the group reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to strengthening regional mechanisms that link ASEAN members with key partners, including China, Japan, and South Korea. These collaborative frameworks are designed to act as a buffer against food shortages, commodity price shocks, and systemic supply disruptions, ensuring that the region remains resilient even when external geopolitical forces threaten to derail trade and resource distribution. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, speaking at a press conference following the deliberations, noted that the discussion moved beyond high-level strategy to address the practicalities of regional survival. The ministers explored joint approaches to securing fertilizers and other essential agricultural inputs, which are fundamental to the food security of the bloc. Furthermore, there was a detailed exploration regarding the establishment of an ASEAN foreign ministers crisis communications protocol. This proposed mechanism would allow for rapid, synchronized responses to unfolding international emergencies, ensuring that the bloc can act with speed and cohesion. As the current ASEAN chair, the Philippines confirmed its commitment to hosting the leaders summit this coming May. This high-level meeting will serve as a definitive platform to address food and energy security, while also focusing on the safety of ASEAN nationals caught in global conflict zones. The commitment to these issues remains a top priority for the Philippines, as the nation navigates the complexities of maintaining regional stability in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical environment





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