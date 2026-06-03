Aryna Sabalenka falls into 'deep, dark hole' after French Open loss

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka said she fell into a deep, dark hole during her three-sets loss to Russian Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarter-finals. She handled the blustery conditions to win the opening set, but lost the last 10 games to prevail 3-6 7-5 6-0.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka said she fell into a deep, dark hole during her three-sets loss to Russian Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, after the world number one let her opportunities slip in the second set.

The Belarusian handled the blustery conditions to win the opening set, forged a commanding lead in the second and was two points away from victory, when the contest began to turn and Shnaider won the last 10 games to prevail 3-6 7-5 6-0. Sabalenka said she had no thoughts, felt no emotions and wanted to quit tennis right now in the aftermath of the defeat as the four-times Grand Slam champion hoped to get back on track mentally in the next few weeks.

She was puzzled by the decision to keep the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier open as the wind caused issues for both players, sweeping the red dirt into their face at times, and affecting their ability to control their shots throughout. She added that all of her Grand Slam wins have come on hardcourts and she needed to crack the code on clay and grass.

She said she would look for a way through the setback, insisting that the experience would only make her stronger





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aryna Sabalenka French Open Diana Shnaider Roland Garros Paris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabalenka Overcomes Osaka in French Open Fourth RoundWorld number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 to reach the French Open quarter-finals, setting up a meeting with Diana Shnaider.

Read more »

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka Powers into French Open Quarter-FinalsBelarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-3 in the fourth round of the French Open, advancing to the quarter-finals of the claycourt Grand Slam.

Read more »

Sabalenka powers past Osaka into French Open quarter-finals as Berrettini ends four-year waitPARIS, June 2 — Aryna Sabalenka overpowered fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the French Open last 16 on yesterday, after Matteo Berrettini reached his first...

Read more »

Shnaider Stuns Sabalenka in French Open Quarter-finalsRussian player Diana Shnaider overcame challenging conditions and the world number one Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

Read more »