Artist Silas Oo's detailed works 'Roadkill' capture the fragility of life and the impact of modernity

Artist Silas Oo uses his medium to explore existential questions about modernity and its impact on nature, drawing inspiration from his childhood passions and experiences with loss and transformation. This exhibition reflects on his journey as an artist and the factors that shape his work.

Artist Silas Oo explores life's fragility and death's reality through detailed black-and-white fine-line drawings , reflecting his fears and existential questions about modernity and its impact on nature.

His show, titled 'Roadkill,' presents 10 works of animals struck on the road, reimagined as collages of car parts, fusing machine and animal into hybrid compositions. For Oo, these drawings are a way to process and release trauma and anxiety, drawing inspiration from his childhood passions for science, animals, and cartoons, as well as his experiences with loss and transformation





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Artist Silas Oo Roadkill Exhibition Black-And-White Fine-Line Drawings Modernity Nature Existential Questions Childhood Passions Trauma And Anxiety Inspired By Death And Loss

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