Arteta's Arsenal close in on Premier League title, but City still have a chance

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are two points ahead of Manchester City with two games to go, but City have a goal difference advantage. Ben White suffered a knee injury against West Ham, and Timber is unlikely to play again in the Premier League this season.

Arteta's men are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with two games to go after a controversial VAR call ruled out a late West Ham equaliser against Arsenal last weekend.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to put relegated Burnley to the sword in emphatic fashion on Monday as they close in on a first Premier League title for 22 years. But City are one goal ahead on goal difference and could still snatch the title if Arsenal slip up against Burnley or away to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Arsenal defender Ben White suffered a knee injury against West Ham that is set to end his season and likely ruin his chances of playing for England at the World Cup. Timber is unlikely to play again in the Premier League this season but Arteta is hoping he could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier League Arsenal Manchester City Burnley VAR World Cup Champions League Final

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-No added pressure on Man City due to Arsenal win, Guardiola saysKUALA LUMPUR: Carimin Petroleum Bhd has proposed to privatise Sealink International Bhd in a deal valued at about RM165mil cash.

Read more »

Soccer-Arsenal's White ruled out for rest of season with knee injuryA Singapore-based company and another in India have been indicted on multiple criminal charges over a 2024 ship crash that destroyed a bridge in the US state of Maryland and left six people dead.

Read more »

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo Scores First Premier League Goal, Thinning Arsenal's LeadManchester City's Antoine Semenyo scored their first Premier League goal, helping them to a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The victory trimmed the gap at the top of the table to two points as the title race sprints towards its conclusion.

Read more »

Arsenal Manager Hopes Jurrien Timber Will Recover Quickly Ahead of UCL FinalMikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, expressed hope that defender Jurrien Timber would recover quickly ahead of the club's UCL final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30th. The Gunners will face PSG at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary in the final, and Arteta hopes that a victory will be their aim. He is particularly concerned about Timber's recovery after Ben White was confirmed to have suffered a serious ligament injury in his right knee during the match against West Ham United.

Read more »