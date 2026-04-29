Arson Attack in Kapar: Police Hunt Suspects Who Set Cars Ablaze

Police are investigating an arson incident in Kapar, Klang, where two vehicles were intentionally set on fire. CCTV footage shows four masked individuals committing the act. Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects.

A deliberate act of arson targeting a welder's vehicles occurred in Kapar, Klang , early Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident, which unfolded around 12:12 am, involved the intentional setting ablaze of two cars owned by a 55-year-old resident. The victim was alerted to the crime by a loud explosion, subsequently discovering his vehicles consumed by flames. Fortunately, swift action by neighbors, utilizing available resources, managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread further, limiting the damage to approximately 30 percent of each vehicle.

Preliminary investigations, aided by the review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, have revealed crucial details about the suspects. The footage depicts four individuals arriving at the scene on two motorcycles. These individuals are seen deliberately smashing the windows of the vehicles before dousing them with petrol and igniting the fuel, initiating the fire. The perpetrators were fully masked and wore helmets, obscuring their identities and hindering immediate identification.

The North Klang District Police Headquarters has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, led by Assistant Commissioner S Vijaya Rao. Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing leads and analyzing the CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of the suspects and determine the motive behind this malicious act. Authorities are treating this case with utmost seriousness, recognizing the potential for escalation and the need to ensure the safety and security of residents in the Kapar area.

The police are urging the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors or engaging in speculation that could potentially impede the ongoing investigation. Instead, they are requesting anyone with information pertaining to the incident – including details about the suspects, the motorcycles used, or any suspicious activity observed in the vicinity – to come forward and assist the authorities.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to visit their nearest police station or directly contact the North Klang District Police Headquarters at 03-3291 2222. All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality and utilized to further the investigation. The police are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring that such acts of vandalism and arson are not tolerated within the community.

The incident gained widespread attention after a 57-second CCTV recording of the arson circulated rapidly on social media platforms. The video clearly shows the four masked individuals carrying out the act, providing valuable evidence for the police investigation. The viral nature of the footage underscores the public's concern and the desire for swift action to address this crime.

While the footage provides a visual account of the event, it does not reveal the identities of the perpetrators, emphasizing the importance of public assistance in identifying them. Separately, positive news emerged from Sabah regarding the successful implementation of its largest energy storage project, as reported by the DCMS.

Additionally, the Selangor Ruler expressed satisfaction with the organizers' efforts to reduce costs for the Sukma 2026 games, indicating progress in preparations for the event. However, the focus remains on the arson case in Kapar, Klang, and the ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible. The police are dedicated to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all residents in the district. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities





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