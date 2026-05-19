Arsenal Win Premier League Title For 22 Years After Game Against Bournemouth

Arsenal FC celebrate their 14th English title after sealing the deal with a 1-0 win against Burnley in what proved to be a straightforward victory for Mikel Arteta's side. Manchester City's hopes were dashed with a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title on Tuesday when they were confirmed as champions following second-placed Manchester City 's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth .

Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta's side is now four points clear with one game remaining and Sunday's clash at Crystal Palace will now be a coronation. Arsenal had beaten Burnley 1-0 on Monday, meaning City had to win on the south coast to extend the race to the final day. But a subdued City trailed to Eli Junior Kroupi's first-half goal and Erling Haaland's stoppage time reply was too late.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up in the previous three seasons, have now won 14 English titles, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who both have 20. Arteta had said the previous day that he would be Bournemouth's "biggest fan" for a couple of hours on Tuesday and the title was eventually sealed thanks to his close friend Andoni Iraola masterminding the south coast club's point.

His sentiments would have been echoed by Arsenal fans watching the game in pubs and bars near the north London club's Emirates Stadium





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Arsenal Premier League Champions Burnley Andoni Iraola Crystal Palace Bournemouth South Coast Mikel Arteta Manchester United Manchester City Liverpool 14 1-0

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