Arsenal's Declan Rice: King of the Premier League

Declan Rice has had a meteoric rise to become the linchpin of Arsenal's title-winning campaign in the Premier League, his relentless running and defensive excellence making him the man responsible for Arsenal's first league title in 22 years with a barrage of tackles and assists.

LONDON , May 19 (Reuters) - As Arsenal's players slumped on the pitch last month having seen rivals Manchester City effectively wipe out what a couple of weeks earlier had been their nine-point Premier League lead, Declan Rice was caught on camera hollering: 'It's not done!

' Fast forward and thanks in no small part to the 27-year-old dubbed 'the horse' by Arsenal fans on account of the amount of work the English midfielder gets through each game, it is done - and very much to Rice's liking. His relentless running, pin-point set pieces and tireless tackling have been pivotal in the north London club's first league title in 22 years - and have fully justified the record 105 million pounds ($141 million) the club spent on him in 2023





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Britain - May 18 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal on brink of Premier League title win after Burnley victoryArsenal are now just five points away from winning their first Premier League title in 22 years as they beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday.

Read more »

Arsenal secure Premier League title with 1-0 win over BurnleyArsenal's Kai Havertz secured an anxious 1-0 win over Burnley to move them five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Read more »

Arsenal Win Premier League Title For 22 Years After Game Against BournemouthArsenal FC celebrate their 14th English title after sealing the deal with a 1-0 win against Burnley in what proved to be a straightforward victory for Mikel Arteta's side. Manchester City's hopes were dashed with a 1-1 draw.

Read more »

Arsenal Claim Premier League Title After Bournemouth Hold Manchester City to DrawArsenal secured their first Premier League title since 1993 after Bournemouth held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, ending City's hopes of winning the title on their home turf. Chelsea's victory over Burnley ensured that Arsenal would finish above them and secure the Premier League title.

Read more »