Arsenal manager's tiredness and joy as they clinch Premier League title

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, talks about his tiredness, doubts before winning the Premier League title, and the moment he found out about the win and how his family reacted. The team's celebratory spirit and mood at their training center. Finally, his first league title and his mindset ahead of the Champions League final against PSG.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not watch Manchester City 's draw against Bournemouth while his squad clinched the Premier League title at Bournemouth , as he did not have the energy to attend the game due to tiredness.

He found out about the victory from his eldest son, an Arsenal Under-18 player. The team celebrated their league triumph by dancing and chanting at their training center. This is Arteta's first league title as manager, which came after being doubtful himself and battling a high-pressure campaign. The Premier League win gives Arsenal confidence heading into their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal will conclude their league campaign and lift the trophy at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with plans to celebrate and look forward to new history in their football club





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