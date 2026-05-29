Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confident ahead of Champions League final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the team is hungry to write history and win their first Champions League final following their recent Premier League title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the team is hungry to write history and win their first Champions League final following their recent Premier League title.

The newly crowned English champions are going into Saturday's showpiece with their tails up and looking to confirm their status among Europe's elite. They are also boosted by the return of right-sided Dutch full back Jurrien Timber, who has been out injured since March, who if he plays will be up against PSG's exhilarating Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Arteta said the Premier League win had not eased the pressure on his side; rather, it had fuelled the players' fire.

The Spaniard said the ambition is bigger, and the team has been talking about winning the second title. This has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations. Much has been made of the demands of the Premier League compared to France's Ligue 1, but Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka said there would be no fatigue given the trophy at stake.

Arteta said he still felt Arsenal had been unlucky to lose to PSG last year and praised their manager Luis Enrique as an inspiration and architect of his side's success. PSG are defending the trophy, and Arsenal are here to take it away from them. A game like this is not going to be decided on minutes, it is going to be decided by moments. It is a massive opportunity to do something special.

Arteta said that the team has the opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of the football club, and they have to play with such clarity, courage, and desire to win. They have those three aspects, and they are ready to take on the challenge





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Mikel Arteta Champions League Premier League Paris St Germain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France to deploy 22,000 police officers for PSG-Arsenal Champions League finalPARIS, May 28 — Some 22,000 police officers will be deployed across France for the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal this weekend, Interior...

Read more »

Soccer-Arteta targets Champions League title to crown Arsenal rebuildA woman's occupation might potentially have an influence on her child having this neurodevelopmental condition.

Read more »

Soccer-Arsenal's 'utmost priority' is agreeing new contract for Arteta, owners sayBEIJING: Sixty-four Chinese citizens detained in the Philippines have been released after the Philippine justice department ruled there was insufficient evidence for the allegations they faced, China's embassy in the country said.

Read more »

Arsenal Face Formidable Challenge in Champions League FinalArsenal's pursuit of Champions League glory in Saturday's final is likely to depend heavily on how well the core of their team deals with a rampaging Paris St Germain side.

Read more »