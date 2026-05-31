Arsenal Ends 22-Year Premier League Drought with Victory Parade in London

Hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans flooded north London for a victory parade after the club won its first Premier League title since the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City. Despite a recent Champions League final loss, supporters celebrated a long-awaited league championship, marking a significant milestone for manager Mikel Arteta and signaling a new era for the club.

Arsenal 's Premier League triumph sparked massive celebrations across north London as hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the streets for a victory parade on Sunday.

The club's first league title in 22 years, secured before the season's final match, ended a period of near-misses that included three consecutive second-place finishes. Fans, many wearing red and waving flags, chanted and ignited flares while the team rode an open-top bus displaying the Premier League trophy. The parade followed a season where Mikel Arteta's side finished seven points clear of Manchester City, after clinching the championship with games to spare.

Even Saturday's penalty shootout loss to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final could not diminish the festive atmosphere, with fireworks and vuvuzelas creating a din throughout the route. Supporters emphasized that the domestic title was paramount.

"We're not European champions but we are champions of England, which is what matters. So we're happy to celebrate with everyone," said Julien Guillenenat, a French fan. Another fan, Mathieu Garnier, 44, described a sense of relief after years of finishing runners-up: "Three years in a row second and finally this pressure is behind us and these boys are going to be flying. I believe that.

" The Arsenal women's team, having won their own FIFA Champions Cup, also participated in the festivities. Midfielder Declan Rice, signed for a then-club record £105 million in 2023, addressed critics: "They're pointing and they're laughing. And what happened? They're not laughing anymore.

I love this team. I love this manager.

" Young supporters like 22-year-old Theo Grant already looked ahead, confident the triumph would fuel further success: "It's going to give the players more motivation for next year. It's going to be the best part.

" The parade encapsulated a collective release of tension and a bold statement of Arsenal's resurgence under Arteta





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