Arsenal fans celebrated their team's Premier League trophy victory outside the Emirates Stadium, London, as Manchester City's chances of claiming the title were dealt a blow by a late 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. After a thrilling season, Arsenal have ended their long wait for the title, while Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City is set to come to an end as the legendary manager announced his departure after 10 years. Bournemouth ensure a slot in the UEFA Europa League for the upcoming season, ending the regular season with a possible sixth-place finish.

Arsenal fans celebrate Premier League trophy outside Emirates Stadium, London, as Manchester City fails to secure the title despite a late 1-1 draw with Bournemouth .

Arsenal, having won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, closes the gap at five points with a 1-0 win over Burnley, having earlier been beaten by City in the league. Pep Guardiola announces his departure after 10 years as manager, with City likely to play their last match of the season against Aston Villa tomorrow. Bournemouth's stunning comeback and record-breaking performance, including a goal by Eli Junior Kroupi, leads to a 1-1 draw against City





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