Arrests Made After Premature Baby's Body Found at Welfare Shelter in Petaling Jaya

Two local women in their 20s have been arrested following the discovery of a premature baby's body at a welfare shelter in Petaling Jaya. Police believe one of the suspects is the biological mother, and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body.

PETALING JAYA: The discovery of a premature baby 's body at a welfare shelter in Jalan Bukit Gasing has led to the arrest of two local women.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Shamsudin Mamat stated that a police report was lodged on Friday (June 12) immediately following the grim discovery. A post-mortem examination revealed that the baby was approximately 26 weeks old and the cause of death was determined to be a miscarriage. ACP Shamsudin said in a statement on Saturday (June 13) that the infant had already been deceased for more than 24 hours before being found.

Following a swift investigation, police apprehended two local female suspects in their 20s. Neither suspect has a prior criminal record. Authorities also seized several items at the scene to assist with the ongoing probe. Our investigations show that the two suspects had only recently met each other.

One of them is strongly believed to be the biological mother of the baby, ACP Shamsudin noted. The suspects have been remanded until June 14 and June 15, respectively. The case is currently being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body. The shelter, located in a residential area of Petaling Jaya, had been operating as a temporary home for women in distress.

According to neighbors, the shelter was often quiet and did not draw much attention. The discovery has shocked the local community, with many expressing sadness and disbelief. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting further investigations. The exact circumstances surrounding the miscarriage and the concealment of the body remain unclear.

Authorities are also looking into whether the shelter had proper oversight and if any staff members were aware of the situation. The case highlights the challenges faced by vulnerable women and the need for better support systems to prevent such tragedies. In the wake of the incident, local authorities have called for a thorough review of welfare shelter operations. Petaling Jaya City Council officials have stated that they will cooperate fully with the police investigation.

Social workers and women's rights advocates have also raised concerns about the lack of access to healthcare and counseling for pregnant women in distress. They urge the government to enhance services for maternal health and crisis pregnancy support.

Meanwhile, the suspects remain in police custody and will be brought before the magistrate for further proceedings. The case has drawn significant media attention, with many calling for justice and compassion for the deceased infant. As the investigation continues, authorities hope to shed light on the full sequence of events and ensure accountability under the law





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Premature Baby Welfare Shelter Arrest Petaling Jaya Concealment Of Birth

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