A 45-year-old armed forces retiree was killed in a motorcycle collision with a car along Jalan Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The incident remains under investigation, and the police are urging those with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

An armed forces retiree was killed in a motorcycle collision with a car along Jalan Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The 45-year-old man was riding his Yamaha 135LC in the left lane when he hit the right side of a BMW that came out of a junction from the left side of the road.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his head and body and was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment, where he died. The BMW driver, 44, and other passengers in the car were unhurt. The car driver was arrested to facilitate investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The police are urging those with information to contact the Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the nearest police station. In a separate incident, Azam Baki denied claims of threats and intimidation made by Albert Tei. Baki stated that he had no idea what Tei was talking about, but the incident remains under investigation. The police are urging those with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The police are also urging the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The public can contact the Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the nearest police station to report any information





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Kuala Lumpur Motorcycle Collision Armed Forces Retiree BMW Yamaha 135LC

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