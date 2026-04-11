Armed Forces Assault Case in Bentong Reclassified as Murder After Soldier's Death

The investigation into an alleged assault at the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong has been reclassified as murder following the death of one of the victims. An Armed Forces corporal, previously charged with assault, now faces a graver charge as authorities investigate under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The tragic case of alleged assault within the ranks of the Armed Forces has taken a grim turn. The police have reclassified the investigation into the incident at the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong , originally treated as an assault case, now as a murder investigation. This shift in classification follows the death of one of the victims, who succumbed to their injuries this morning.

The incident, which occurred on March 31, involved an Armed Forces corporal allegedly attacking seven fellow soldiers. The deceased victim was pronounced dead at 9:34 am, prompting the police to re-evaluate the charges and conduct further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. This section of the Penal Code addresses murder, signifying the gravity with which the authorities are now treating the case. Previously, the investigation had been opened under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which deals with causing grievous hurt. The change reflects the severity of the victim's injuries and the ultimate loss of life, compelling law enforcement to pursue the most serious charges possible.\The investigation is intensifying as authorities prepare to fully assess the circumstances surrounding the death. The police have filed an application for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death and gather crucial forensic evidence. This examination will provide vital insights into the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim and their contribution to the fatality. Additionally, the police are committed to re-evaluating all prior statements taken during the initial investigation. This reassessment is intended to ensure accuracy and completeness in the understanding of the events, and to identify any potential inconsistencies or overlooked details. If necessary, the police will record further witness statements. This strategic approach highlights the dedication of the police in leaving no stone unturned as they strive to build a comprehensive and accurate account of what transpired at the camp. The investigation aims to reconstruct the events leading up to the alleged assaults and the subsequent death, thereby holding those responsible accountable.\Adding to the complexities of the case, the accused, identified as Armed Forces corporal Sukry Tasu, 37, had previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges of injuring fellow soldiers. The initial charges related to the incident on March 30, 2026, when he allegedly caused injuries to several soldiers. Tasu appeared before Magistrate Muhammad Aiman Azahan at the Bentong Magistrate’s Court on April 6. The charges included causing grievous injury to Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, 24, at the weapons store of C Company. Sukry was also charged with injuring six other soldiers: Mohammad Atiqillah Taugek Rashidi, Muhammad Syakirin Yaacob, Muhammad Azman Shah Ismail, Nik Amir Zaqwan Nik Asrizal, Muhammad Irfan Aiman Mohd Tajudin, and Muhamad Danial Asraf Azizan. The charges alleged that these injuries occurred at the same location, time, and date as the incident involving Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi. The reclassification of the case to murder underscores the profound impact of the assault and its tragic outcome, sending a clear message about the seriousness with which authorities view such incidents. The authorities will now review the evidence, and conduct the necessary follow up to bring this case to a closure and justice to the victims





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Armed Forces Assault Murder Bentong Investigation Royal Malay Regiment Penal Code Corporal Sukry Tasu Police Death

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