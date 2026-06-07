Armand Duplantis Loses at Stockholm Diamond League, Ending 40-Victory Streak as Kurtis Marschall Wins

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis saw his 40 consecutive victories come to an end at the Stockholm Diamond League, where Australia's Kurtis Marschall triumphed with a 5.90m clearance. Duplantis, who blamed his upcoming wedding for a lack of focus, finished second after failing to clear 6.00m. Meanwhile, Melissa Jefferson, Kenny Bednarek, and teenage sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed wins on the track.

At the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday, Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis suffered a surprising defeat, ending his 40-meeting winning streak. Australia's Kurtis Marschall claimed victory with a clearance of 5.90 metres on his third attempt.

Duplantis, competing in front of his home crowd, was aiming to break the world record for the 16th time but failed to clear 6.00 metres after hitting the bar on his first attempt at 5.60, then clearing 5.80. He also failed in his final attempt to clear 6.05, securing second place. Duplantis admitted he had one eye on his upcoming wedding and described the loss as bittersweet, expressing hope it would be his last defeat in Stockholm.

"You're either lucky in love or lucky in life," he remarked. On the track, Melissa Jefferson won the women's 100m in 10.84 seconds. Kenny Bednarek won the men's 200m in 19.87 seconds, the only athlete under 20 seconds. In the men's 800m, 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus delivered a standout performance, setting a season best of 1:42.70 to win ahead of Marco Arop and Slimane Moula





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Armand Duplantis Kurtis Marschall Diamond League Stockholm Pole Vault Melissa Jefferson Kenny Bednarek Cooper Lutkenhaus 800M 200M 100M

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