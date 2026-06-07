Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Armand Duplantis Loses at Stockholm Diamond League, Ending 40-Victory Streak as Kurtis Marschall Wins

Athletics News

Armand Duplantis Loses at Stockholm Diamond League, Ending 40-Victory Streak as Kurtis Marschall Wins
Armand DuplantisKurtis MarschallDiamond League
📆7/6/2026 7:16 PM
📰staronline
42 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 58% · Publisher: 75%

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis saw his 40 consecutive victories come to an end at the Stockholm Diamond League, where Australia's Kurtis Marschall triumphed with a 5.90m clearance. Duplantis, who blamed his upcoming wedding for a lack of focus, finished second after failing to clear 6.00m. Meanwhile, Melissa Jefferson, Kenny Bednarek, and teenage sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed wins on the track.

At the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday, Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis suffered a surprising defeat, ending his 40-meeting winning streak. Australia's Kurtis Marschall claimed victory with a clearance of 5.90 metres on his third attempt.

Duplantis, competing in front of his home crowd, was aiming to break the world record for the 16th time but failed to clear 6.00 metres after hitting the bar on his first attempt at 5.60, then clearing 5.80. He also failed in his final attempt to clear 6.05, securing second place. Duplantis admitted he had one eye on his upcoming wedding and described the loss as bittersweet, expressing hope it would be his last defeat in Stockholm.

"You're either lucky in love or lucky in life," he remarked. On the track, Melissa Jefferson won the women's 100m in 10.84 seconds. Kenny Bednarek won the men's 200m in 19.87 seconds, the only athlete under 20 seconds. In the men's 800m, 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus delivered a standout performance, setting a season best of 1:42.70 to win ahead of Marco Arop and Slimane Moula

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

staronline /  🏆 4. in MY

Armand Duplantis Kurtis Marschall Diamond League Stockholm Pole Vault Melissa Jefferson Kenny Bednarek Cooper Lutkenhaus 800M 200M 100M

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Community Group Calls for Review of 650-Acre Land Application in KeningauCommunity Group Calls for Review of 650-Acre Land Application in KeningauThe Bingkor Community Welfare Association has urged authorities to thoroughly review a land application for approximately 650 acres in the Kandang Besar area of Bunga Raya, Keningau, following public concerns raised on social media. The association's chairman emphasized the need for transparency, legal compliance, and consideration of public interest, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic impacts. Authorities are asked to provide clear information to avoid speculation and maintain community harmony.
Read more »

Interior players an inspiration: IUFC PresidentInterior players an inspiration: IUFC PresidentKENINGAU: Inter United FC (IUFC) yet again placed Sabah and Malaysia on the map after emerging champ in the Under-14 (U-14) category at the Maxim Area International Cup 2026 in Brunei, held over two d
Read more »

Sabah to Launch Comprehensive Tourism Blueprint by Year-End, Aims for 4 Million Visitors by 2026Sabah to Launch Comprehensive Tourism Blueprint by Year-End, Aims for 4 Million Visitors by 2026Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the development of a comprehensive Sabah Tourism Blueprint, set to be completed by year-end. The blueprint will chart a new course for tourism growth with clear direction, address sustainability and challenges such as aviation connectivity, reflect local aspirations, and provide a framework beyond previous master plans. Sabah aims to achieve four million visitor arrivals under Visit Malaysia 2026 and prepare for Visit Sabah 2027. In 2023, Sabah recorded 3.79 million visitor arrivals, a 20.8% increase, generating RM8.74 billion in revenue and creating nearly 400,000 jobs. The announcement was made at the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu in Tuaran. The state government is focusing on sustainability, collaboration, and digital innovation to build a resilient, high-value tourism industry, with recent hotel launches signaling confidence in Sabah as a competitive destination for quality investment.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-07 22:16:04