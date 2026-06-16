Argentine supporters in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 engage in a friendly barbecue rivalry with local Kansas City traditions, showcasing cultural exchange through food ahead of their team's match against Algeria.

FIFA World Cup 2026 fever has taken over Kansas City as Argentine fans, the reigning champions, gather for their team's Group J debut against Algeria .

The city has rolled out a warm welcome, with a unique cultural clash emerging: the debate between Argentine asado and Kansas City barbecue. At Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a local institution housed in a gas station, lines have snaked out the door as both locals and visitors seek to sample the famed brisket.

General Manager Victor Brummel notes the surge in business and the city's excitement on the world stage, praising the local dry rub tradition that lets the meat speak for itself. Meanwhile, Argentine fans gathered for their own meat-filled party at Mill Creek Park, staunchly defending their culinary heritage.

While loyalty to asado runs deep, many conceded the high quality of the U.S. offering, with fan Alejandro Cuenca stating, "Nothing compares to a good Argentine barbecue," but acknowledging this one was "very good.

" The friendly rivalry highlights the cultural exchange surrounding the tournament, as white-and-blue jerseys become ubiquitous ahead of the match. Reporting by Iain Axon and Sebastian Rocandio; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Ken Ferris





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Kansas City Barbecue Asado Group J Algeria Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que Football Fans Culinary Culture

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