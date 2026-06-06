Archipelago International Exits Cuba Citing US Sanctions

Indonesian hotel chain Archipelago International has confirmed its exit from Cuba due to US sanctions, joining other international chains in severing ties with the island's military conglomerate GAESA. The move deals a blow to Cuba's already struggling tourism industry.

Indonesian hotel chain Archipelago International has confirmed its exit from Cuba citing US sanctions, with the group telling AFP on Friday it may resume operations if the situation improves.

Foreign businesses including several international hotel chains have ended or vastly reduced their presence in Cuba ahead of a Friday deadline from US President Donald Trump to sever ties with military conglomerate GAESA, which controls much of the island's economy and is sanctioned by Washington. Archipelago International announced in a statement dated Wednesday and shared with AFP on Friday the conclusion of management arrangement for its six hotels in Cuba, operated under the Aston brand.

Sources close to the sector told AFP this week that Archipelago International had ended its operations in Cuba. The decision follows similar moves by Canadian chain Blue Diamond and Spain's Melia and Iberostar, which have severed ties with a total of 89 properties between them, most of them associated with GAESA. The disinvestments mark another blow to an already crumbling tourism industry, as the island creaks under the weight of a US energy blockade imposed in January.

Foreign hotel chains, which arrived in Cuba in the 1990s, operate under one of two models: they either manage properties in partnership with the tourism ministry or through agreements with Gaviota, GAESA's tourism entity. Archipelago International said in its statement that it would fully transfer management of the six hotels to their owner due to US sanctions requirements.

The Jakarta-based firm, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned hotel management group, added the properties in Cuba would no longer be part of its portfolio. Archipelago International, however, was open to resuming operations in Cuba if the situation improves, the group's senior director Sari Kusumaningrum told AFP on Friday. The exodus of international hotel chains from Cuba represents a significant setback for the Caribbean nation's tourism sector, which has been a key source of foreign currency and employment.

The US sanctions, specifically targeting GAESA, have created a complex legal environment for foreign companies operating in Cuba, forcing them to choose between compliance with US law and continued business on the island. Cuba's tourism industry has already been struggling due to the US energy blockade, which has limited fuel supplies and led to widespread blackouts, as well as the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The departure of major hotel chains will likely reduce the number of available rooms and diminish the quality of services, further deterring potential visitors. The Cuban government has not yet commented on the withdrawals, but it is expected to seek alternative management partners, possibly from countries not subject to US sanctions, such as China or Russia.

However, finding replacements with the same level of expertise and global reach may prove challenging. The situation remains fluid, and further departures of foreign businesses from Cuba are anticipated as the Trump administration continues its policy of maximum pressure on the Cuban government





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