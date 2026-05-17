Aqasha Took on the Main Role of Hang Tuah in PGLM Over 2 Decades Ago

Aqasha, the well-known actor and singer, played a crucial part as the primary protagonist of Hang Tuah in PGLM 20 years prior. Even though she portrayed another character as part of a different show, she continued to secretly play these character whilst behind the scenes. She played this role again and returns to reignite the legend, highlighted by her unique qualities, maturity, and truthful emotions.

Pelakon dan penyanyi, Aqasha disahkan menggalas tanggungjawab sebagai teraju utama menerusi watak Hang Tuah dalam pementasan Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical (PGLM). Dua puluh tahun lalu, Aqasha pertama kali melangkah ke dunia PGLM sebagai Bendahara Melaka sambil diam-diam menjadi ‘watak simpanan’ untuk Hang Tuah .

Hari ini, dia kembali menghidupkan salah satu figura paling ikonik dan disayangi dalam legenda Melayu, seorang pahlawan yang terikat dengan daulat, kesetiaan dan pengorbanan, namun tetap manusiawi di sebalik beban tanggungjawab. Untuk generasi baharu PGLM ini, kami mencari seorang artis yang bukan sahaja mampu membawa kekuatan dan karisma Hang Tuah, tetapi juga jiwa, kematangan serta emosi yang tulus





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Aqasha Hang Tuah Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical (PGLM) Actor Singer Legend Character Legend Emotions Maturity Qualities Skills

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