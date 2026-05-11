Applications for EI Power Bhd's IPO Oversubscribed by 30.8 Times

EI Power Bhd, which is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, has seen its initial public offering oversubscribed by 30.8 times, with 21,490 applications received for 1.11 billion issue shares.

KUALA LUMPUR: EI Power Bhd (EIP) saw its initial public offering (IPO) oversubscribed by 30.8 times, with 21,490 applications received for 1.11 billion issue shares.

The power engineering solutions provider allocated 35 million shares for the Malaysian public, with the Bumiputera portion oversubscribed by 15.8 times and the public portion oversubscribed by 45.8 times. The IPO involved the issuance of 129.5 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of RM62.2mil. RM18.3mil of the proceeds will be used for the acquisition and setup of a new headquarters and warehouse, while RM24.9mil has been earmarked for working capital. Ir.

Albert Chang Wan Siong, executive director and chief executive officer of EIP, said the proceeds raised would support the group’s expansion plans and enhance capabilities, enabling it to better meet rising demand for power engineering solutions across its key markets. Industry fundamentals remained positive, with rising demand for digital services and continued data centre development driving growth. Initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and Johor Digital Plan were expected to accelerate investments in digital infrastructure.

In Thailand, EIP is seeing encouraging developments with 36 data centre projects approved, with investments exceeding 728 billion Thai Baht, or RM93.7bil. This signals strong government support and Thailand’s central role in Southeast Asia’s growing digital infrastructure. Based on the IPO price of 48 sen a share, EIP is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM336 million upon listing. Follow us on our official channels for the latest updates on EIP





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Initial Public Offering (IPO) Oversubscribed EI Power Bhd Acquisition And Setup Of A New Headquarters An Working Capital

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