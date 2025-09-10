Apple Unveils the iPhone Air: The Thinnest iPhone Yet

Apple introduces the iPhone Air, a remarkably thin and lightweight iPhone with pro-level performance, powered by the new A19 Pro chip.

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air , a new addition to its smartphone lineup that boasts remarkable thinness and impressive performance. According to Apple , the iPhone Air is the slimmest iPhone ever produced, measuring a mere 5.6mm in thickness and weighing 165 grams. Despite its lightweight and slim profile, the device is powered by the robust A19 Pro chip, which is also found in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This chip, while featuring one less GPU core compared to its Max counterparts, delivers exceptional performance. To ensure maximum durability, the iPhone Air is built with a grade 5 titanium frame and features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its back is protected by Ceramic Shield, while its 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display is shielded by Ceramic Shield 2. Apple asserts that the iPhone Air surpasses all previous iPhones in terms of durability.The iPhone Air boasts a range of advanced features, including a 120Hz ProMotion dynamic refresh rate, Always-On display, Dynamic Island functionalities, and Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread capabilities thanks to the new Apple N1 wireless networking chip. It also incorporates the Apple C1X cellular modem, which Apple claims offers faster speeds and improved power efficiency compared to the previous generation. The device is designed to provide up to 27 hours of video playback and 22 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Moving on to the camera, the iPhone Air is equipped with a single 48MP Fusion camera on its rear. Despite its singular lens, this camera incorporates several sophisticated features, including the equivalent of four lenses: 28mm, 35mm, and optical-quality 2x Telephoto. It can capture video footage in 4K60 fps Dolby Vision.Highlighting the front camera experience is the new Center Stage feature. Utilizing an 18MP square-shaped image sensor, it offers a wide field of view, eliminating the need for users to reposition themselves for group selfies. Center Stage intelligently adjusts the field of view when it detects multiple individuals in the frame. The front camera is also capable of recording 4K HDR video with enhanced stabilization. There's also the new Dual Capture feature, allowing users to record videos simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iphone Air Apple Thin A19 Pro Camera Durability Performance

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Officially Unveils iPhone Air Alongside iPhone 17; Starts From RM3,999 In MalaysiaWith the Apple event now behind us, the iPhone 17 is now official, as is the iPhone Air, without the numbers.

Read more »

Factbox-Apple launches slim iPhone 17 Air, new AirPods and Watch in holiday refreshOil prices settled higher on Tuesday after the Israeli military said it carried out an attack on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha, an expansion of its military actions in the Middle East.

Read more »

Apple iPhone 17 Air goes eSIM-only globally, accelerating digital SIM adoptionApple’s new iPhone 17 Air will be eSIM-only worldwide, following its US strategy and pushing the global shift toward digital SIM technology.

Read more »

Apple launches iPhone 17 Air with ultra-thin design amid AI challengesApple unveils its thinnest iPhone 17 Air, featuring new AI capabilities while navigating US tariffs and manufacturing pressures.

Read more »

Apple’s slimmest yet: iPhone 17 Air brings ultra-thin hype to CupertinoSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 — Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup yesterday, featuring its thinnest smartphone ever, as the tech giant works to prove it can keep pace in the...

Read more »

Apple unveils Watch SE 3, Series 11 and Ultra 3 in Malaysia — from RM1,049KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Apple has launched three new smartwatches at its “Awe Dropping” launch event, including the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3. These...

Read more »