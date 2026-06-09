Apple Unveils Expanded Child Safety Features Across iPhone, iPad, Mac and More

Apple announces a major expansion of its child safety tools, including new communication permissions, broader nudity detection in FaceTime, a Declared Age Range API for apps, and a redesigned Screen Time interface, aiming to give parents more control while protecting children's privacy.

Apple is rolling out a comprehensive suite of new child safety features across its ecosystem of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV.

These enhancements are designed to empower parents with greater control over their children's digital interactions, from managing communications and content access to ensuring age-appropriate app experiences. The updates build upon the existing Screen Time and family controls, integrating deeper system-level protections and new developer tools. A centerpiece of the initiative is a revamped permission system for communications.

With iOS 27 and accompanying operating system updates, parents can now approve or deny requests when their child attempts to message or call a new phone number via Messages, FaceTime, or the Phone app. This ensures an additional checkpoint before a child can connect with someone outside their existing circle. The Communication Safety feature, which uses on-device machine learning to detect nudity in images and videos, is being significantly expanded.

It now covers Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters, and other supported experiences, automatically blurring sensitive content and offering guidance. Crucially, this protection is also extending to FaceTime video calls, where nudity can be detected and blurred in real-time. To help apps provide age-appropriate content without demanding excessive personal data, Apple is introducing a Declared Age Range API. This allows children's age ranges to be shared with apps, not exact birth dates.

Concurrently, the App Store is receiving updated age ratings with more granular categories to aid parental decision-making. Developers can integrate these new parental permission workflows into their apps using a new PermissionKit framework. This lets kids send requests to their parents directly from within an app when they want to follow a user, join a chat, or access certain features. Setting up a new device for a child is also being streamlined.

Even if a child has not yet been added to a Family Sharing group, default child safety protections can be enabled during the initial setup. The Screen Time interface itself is being redesigned to give parents a clearer, at-a-glance overview of their children's device usage, highlighting average screen time and the most used apps. Parents can make immediate changes to app access and web browsing with a single tap.

A new Device Pause feature allows for quick restrictions during family times like meals, while an easy extend option gives children extra time within an app when needed. Apple emphasizes that these features are built with privacy and security at their core, leveraging on-device processing where possible. The rollout coincides with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27.

This wave of enhanced parental controls arrives as governments worldwide, such as the UK with its Online Safety Act, are compelling technology firms to implement stronger safeguards for minors online, including robust age verification mechanisms





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Apple Child Safety Parental Controls Ios 27 Screen Time Communication Safety Facetime Declared Age Range API Permissionkit

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