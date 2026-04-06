Apple Unveils 2026 MacBook Air and Pro Models in Malaysia: Pre-Orders Open Now

Apple's complete 2026 MacBook lineup is now available for pre-order in Malaysia, featuring significant upgrades like doubled storage, faster SSDs, and WiFi 7 support. The MacBook Air M5 and MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max models can be secured with a deposit, with availability expected soon. Retailers are offering savings on pre-orders.

Apple completes its 2026 MacBook lineup with the release of updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in Malaysia . These new iterations boast significant upgrades, including doubled base storage, faster SSD s, and the integration of WiFi 7 technology. Customers in Malaysia can now place pre-orders for the MacBook Air M5 and MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max variants, with availability expected to begin shortly.

This announcement signals Apple's commitment to delivering cutting-edge performance and features across its entire laptop range.\Authorised retailers are already accepting pre-orders for the 2026 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Interested customers can secure their order by placing a deposit of RM300. The pre-order process mirrors that of the previously available MacBook Neo, streamlining the acquisition of these highly anticipated devices. Furthermore, these retailers are offering attractive savings of up to RM300, depending on the payment method chosen, making the upgrade even more appealing for potential buyers. The pricing structure for these new MacBooks reflect the enhanced specifications and performance improvements. These enhancements underscore Apple's dedication to providing top-tier computing experiences across its product offerings, further solidifying its position in the competitive laptop market. The inclusion of WiFi 7 also represents a forward-thinking approach, equipping users with the latest wireless connectivity for superior speeds and efficiency.\The official pricing details for the 2026 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models have been released, showcasing a range of configurations to cater to diverse user needs. The MacBook Air 13-inch configurations include options with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage, 10-core CPU and GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 10-core CPU and GPU, 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 10-core CPU and GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, 10-core CPU and GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage and finally 10-core CPU and GPU, 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. The MacBook Air 15-inch offers similarly comprehensive options, including the same core processor and graphics, and RAM options. The MacBook Pro 14-inch models offer a range of M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations, including options with 15-core and 18-core CPUs, paired with 16-core, 20-core, 32-core and 40-core GPUs, alongside memory options ranging from 24GB to 128GB and SSDs from 1TB to 8TB. The MacBook Pro 16-inch models mirror the 14-inch configurations, offering a similar set of high-performance options. This extensive array of choices underscores Apple's commitment to delivering tailored computing solutions for a broad spectrum of professional and consumer users. These configurations highlight Apple's aim to provide customized computing solutions, suitable for a wide range of professional users and consumers alike. The availability of these models in Malaysia represents an important step in expanding access to cutting-edge technology within the region





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Apple Macbook Macbook Air Macbook Pro M5 Malaysia Pre-Order Wifi 7 SSD Laptops

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