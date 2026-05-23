Apple Inc. May Have Another Pair of Headphones in the Pipeline, According to FCC Listing

The bitten fruit brand, Apple Inc., may have another pair of headphones in the pipeline, according to a recent entry discovered within the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing describes wireless headphones with Bluetooth over-ear design, an integral battery, microphone, and antenna. The model number, A3577, suggests it's not the AirPods Max 2, which is labelled as A3454. The possibility of it being a Beats sub-brand entry, the last pair of which was released in 2024, also exists. However, the item being listed in the US FCC does not guarantee its availability in other regions.

The bitten fruit brand, Apple Inc. , may have another pair of headphones in the pipeline, according to a recent entry discovered within the US Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ).

The listing describes wireless headphones with Bluetooth over-ear design, an integral battery, microphone, and antenna. The model number, A3577, suggests it's not the AirPods Max 2, which is labelled as A3454. The entry includes a plain ear cup without any identifying elements. The AirPods Max 2, released in 2024, is still relatively new, so this listing is unlikely to be a sequel.

The possibility of it being a Beats sub-brand entry, the last pair of which was released in 2024, also exists. However, the item being listed in the US FCC does not guarantee its availability in other regions





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Apple Inc. Headphones FCC Beats Airpods Max 2

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