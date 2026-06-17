Apong Guan Leaves Penang After 56 Years as RTM Boosts Digital Security for FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast

The iconic Apong Guan coffee shop will close its Penang location after 56 years and reopen in Kuala Lumpur, while national broadcaster RTM announces a comprehensive upgrade of its digital security systems to protect the exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming rights from VPN piracy and ensure a stable viewing experience for Malaysian audiences.

After more than five decades of serving coffee lovers on Jalan Burma in Penang the beloved outlet known as Apong Guan will close its historic storefront in August and move its operations to the capital city Kuala Lumpur.

The family‑run business, which first opened its doors in 1968, has become a cultural landmark for generations of locals and tourists who have gathered to enjoy its signature roasted coffee, traditional kuih and warm hospitality. The decision to relocate comes after the owners assessed changing market dynamics, rising rent costs and the desire to reach a broader customer base in the bustling Klang Valley.

While the physical shop will no longer be accessible on Penang's famous heritage street, the brand promises to retain its original recipes, décor style and community spirit at the new premises in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Tun Razak district. Patrons are invited to join a farewell gathering in early August where longtime customers can share memories and sample a special limited‑edition menu before the final closure.

In a separate development the national broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia announced a major upgrade to its digital security architecture aimed at protecting the exclusive rights it holds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The statement, released by the Malaysian Broadcasting Department on the 17th of June, explained that recent reports of unauthorized attempts to view the tournament via virtual private network services from abroad prompted the agency to reinforce its firewalls, encryption protocols and access‑control mechanisms across the RTMKlik streaming platform.

Continuous monitoring tools and automated threat‑detection systems have been deployed to identify anomalous traffic patterns and block illicit connections in real time. These technical enhancements are intended to safeguard not only the broadcast licences purchased by the state but also the substantial investments made by local content creators and production companies that contribute to the overall viewing experience. RTM emphasised that the upgrades will not disrupt the quality of service for legitimate users within Malaysia.

Viewers can expect a stable, high‑definition stream with reduced buffering and improved reliability even during peak demand periods. The broadcaster also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the World Cup streams, noting that cooperation between audiences and the authority plays a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the nation's media ecosystem.

As part of the outreach effort RTM has launched a campaign encouraging users to provide feedback through its official channels, promising that constructive suggestions will be incorporated into future platform enhancements. The agency concluded by reaffirming its commitment to delivering world‑class sports coverage while respecting the licensing agreements that underpin the country's participation in global events





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