APAD launches full inquiry into Chan Sow Lin LRT derailment

APAD has begun a thorough probe into the May 28 derailment on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling line, examining procedures, maintenance and safety systems, and warning of possible enforcement action for any negligence.

The Land Public Transport Agency ( APAD ) has opened a comprehensive investigation into a derailment that occurred on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling line of Kuala Lumpur's Light Rail Transit system on the morning of 28 May 2026.

The incident took place near the Chan Sow Lin station when a train passed over a track switch and left the rails, coming to a halt and causing a major disruption to services. Video footage of the stalled train quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting Rapid KL to confirm the derailment and announce an immediate suspension of operations on the affected segment while safety crews worked to clear the site.

APAD officials arrived at the scene within hours, led by the agency's director‑general together with senior staff from the Rail Enforcement and Rail Planning divisions. Their first priority was to secure the area, assess any immediate hazards and coordinate with the operator to implement remedial measures to prevent further incidents.

A follow‑up inspection was conducted later that afternoon at 1500 hours, this time with representatives from the Ministry of Transport joining the team to review the initial findings, evaluate the overall safety condition of the line and outline the next steps in the investigative process. In a formal statement released on 29 May, APAD explained that the investigation will focus on several key aspects: adherence to standard operating procedures, the condition and maintenance of assets such as tracks and signalling equipment, the performance of safety systems and the conduct of train operations on the day of the accident.

The agency emphasized that the safety of passengers, the reliability of the rail network and the integrity of public transport services are non‑negotiable. The operator has been instructed to compile a detailed report covering all operational records, maintenance logs and any relevant communications that could shed light on the cause of the derailment.

APAD will scrutinise this documentation and, if necessary, carry out further interviews and technical examinations to determine whether any breach of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 occurred. Should the investigation uncover evidence of non‑compliance, negligence or violations of licence conditions, APAD has warned that it will pursue enforcement action under Section 101 of the Act, as well as consider potential liabilities under Sections 202 and 128.

These provisions allow for penalties against individuals or entities that fail to meet their duties or act in a manner that compromises rail safety. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with the Ministry of Transport and other relevant bodies to restore public confidence in the LRT system and ensure that corrective actions are implemented promptly.

The outcome of the probe will be made public once the review is completed, with the expectation that lessons learned will guide future safety improvements across Malaysia's rail network





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Rail Safety Public Transport Investigation LRT Derailment APAD Malaysia

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