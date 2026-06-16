AOC unveils Q27G4SLM6/WS: A 27-inch Mini-LED gaming monitor with 360Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000 certification

AOC has launched the Q27G4SLM6/WS, a 27-inch gaming monitor in China that combines high-end display technologies-Fast IPS panel with Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot-with an aggressive price point. Priced at 1,919 yuan (~$284) during its introductory period, the monitor offers VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, a 360Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and comprehensive color gamut coverage, making it suitable for both competitive gaming and color-critical creative work. It includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and an ergonomic stand.

AOC has introduced a new 27-inch gaming monitor in China , the Q27G4SLM6/WS , which brings several higher-end display features to a lower price bracket. The monitor is currently listed on JD.com with a standard retail price of 2,099 yuan (about $310), though an introductory offer brings it down to 1,919 yuan (around $284).

This pricing strategy positions the Q27G4SLM6/WS as a compelling option for gamers seeking premium specifications without the typical premium cost. The monitor features a Fast IPS panel equipped with a Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot technology. It includes 1,152 independent local dimming zones that can be adjusted through a four-level dimming engine.

The panel is VESA DisplayHDR 1000-certified, capable of reaching a peak HDR brightness of 1,200 nits while maintaining 700 nits typical in HDR and 450 nits in SDR. This high brightness, combined with local dimming, should deliver excellent contrast and vibrant HDR imagery. For gaming performance, the monitor runs at a native 360Hz refresh rate with a claimed 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and AMD FreeSync support to mitigate screen tearing.

The display utilizes TÜV-certified circular polarization to mimic natural light, alongside flicker-free and low-blue-light technologies, aiming to reduce eye strain during extended sessions. Beyond raw speed, the color specs are robust for a gaming-focused display. The 10-bit panel (8-bit + FRC) covers 100% of the sRGB color space, 99% of DCI-P3, and 98% of the Adobe RGB color spaces.

AOC says the units are factory-calibrated to a Delta E average of less than 2 and include 12-axis color adjustment controls, making it a viable option for color-sensitive photo and video editing tasks alongside gaming. For connectivity, it features two HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The HDMI 2.1 ports support the full 48Gbps FRL bandwidth, meaning the monitor can handle 4K 120Hz HDR transmission with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It also supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes for dual-device setups. The included stand offers a full range of ergonomic adjustments, including 130mm of height travel, tilt, swivel, and 90-degree pivot, alongside standard 100 x 100 mm VESA mounting compatibility.

This ensures users can set up a comfortable viewing angle for both gaming and productivity. Overall, the AOC Q27G4SLM6/WS appears to be a feature-rich gaming monitor that bridges the gap between esports-focused speed and content creation color accuracy, all at a price that undercuts many competitors offering similar specifications





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AOC Q27G4SLM6/WS Mini LED Gaming Monitor 360Hz HDR 1000 Fast IPS Quantum Dot Freesync HDMI 2.1 27-Inch China JD.Com

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK seizes Russian shadow‑fleet tanker in Channel in move Starmer calls a blow to MoscowVessel Smyrtos intercepted in Channel early hours of SundayOperation marks first UK-led interception of shadow fleetStarmer says the ‌move is a blow to Russia LONDON, June 14...

Read more »

AI-Led Tech Rally Remains Intact Despite Recent CorrectionThe AI-led technology stock rally may have suffered a recent correction, but the broader uptrend remains intact as investors become more selective and focus on earnings delivery rather than narratives.

Read more »

Police Raid Uncovers Mini Casino Operation in Bukit Jalil, Seizure of Gambling Gear and Illicit Drug SampleThe Kuala Lumpur police force successfully dismantled an illegal casino operating from a luxury apartment in Bukit Jalil, confiscating gambling equipment, cash, laptops and a cocaine sample, with investigations covering multiple detainees and serious drug links.

Read more »

[Exclusive] Meet Chouxkie: The Malaysian-Made Dessert Inspired By Cookies And Choux PastryA beachside epiphany led one Malaysian baker to spend years combining a cookie and cream puff into what is now known as the Chouxkie.

Read more »