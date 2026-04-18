Anwar Urges PKR Leadership to Prioritize Public Service Over Petty Disputes, Gear Up for Elections

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls on party leaders to avoid internal conflicts and focus on serving the people, emphasizing the need for unity and preparation for the upcoming general election. He criticizes leaders who are active during campaigns but lazy afterward and outlines a performance-based allocation system for party branches.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim , the president of PKR , has issued a stern reminder to leadership across all echelons within the party, urging them to abandon complacency and refrain from engaging in unproductive squabbles. Instead, he emphasized the paramount importance of dedicating their energies and focus towards fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to the populace. These remarks were delivered during the Kelantan Keadilan Mini Convention 2026, held on Saturday, April 18th, in Kota Bharu.

Anwar further implored the party's machinery to unite, strengthen their resolve, and meticulously prepare to confront the myriad challenges that lie ahead in the forthcoming general election. He underscored the necessity of proactive preparation, stating that concerted effort and diligent work must be undertaken in tandem, as opposed to dissipating energy on inconsequential arguments. He explicitly stated that dwelling on problems without taking action will not lead to their resolution, highlighting the futility of such an approach. The party leader did not shy away from openly criticizing the behavior of a select few party officials. He observed that some leaders demonstrate considerable enthusiasm and vocal commitment during election campaigns to secure their positions, yet subsequently exhibit a noticeable decline in their work ethic and dedication once elected. This often manifests as laziness in carrying out their assigned duties or a reluctance to attend important party meetings. Anwar's message was clear: those who find themselves feeling fatigued or unmotivated should not hesitate to request leave. He emphatically declared that PKR is not the exclusive property of any single individual, but rather belongs to the people, and its future rests with those who are committed to working diligently and fighting for the welfare and destiny of the citizens. Moving forward, Anwar announced that resource allocations will be strategically distributed based on the demonstrable performance of individual party branches. A preferential approach will be adopted, prioritizing those branches that are actively engaged and have successfully expanded their membership base, thereby demonstrating a commitment to growth and public service. The convention served as a critical platform for introspection and strategizing, setting a clear direction for the party in the lead-up to future electoral contests and emphasizing a renewed commitment to serving the public interest above internal disagreements





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