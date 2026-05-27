Anwar urges letting go of ego, arrogance as part of Aidiladha sacrifice

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calls for true sacrifice to include abandoning ego, arrogance and hatred, beyond material offerings, during Hari Raya Aidiladha.

PUTRAJAYA: The spirit of sacrifice during Hari Raya Aidiladha should extend beyond wealth and physical effort to include letting go of ego, arrogance and hatred, says Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim .

In his message after attending the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra on Wednesday, May 27, Anwar emphasized that true sacrifice involves abandoning traits that distance individuals from Allah's mercy and blessings. The sermon, titled Sacrifice Requires Sincerity, was delivered after the morning prayers, which the Prime Minister attended with his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Anwar shared the key points of the sermon on his official Facebook page, urging the Muslim community to reflect on the deeper meaning of sacrifice. The Prime Minister noted that the sermon called on worshippers to continue strengthening ukhuwah (brotherhood), nurture compassion and kindness towards one another, and make the spirit of sacrifice the foundation for building a united, moral and caring society.

He stressed that material sacrifices, such as the slaughtering of livestock during Aidiladha, are important but must be accompanied by inner purification. Letting go of negative traits like ego, arrogance and hatred is a form of sacrifice that is often overlooked but equally essential for spiritual growth and communal harmony. Anwar expressed hope that this year's Aidiladha would strengthen faith, reinforce bonds among communities and deepen the values of sacrifice and sincerity in daily life.

The Prime Minister and his wife later took the opportunity to greet and take photographs with worshippers in conjunction with the celebration. The atmosphere at Masjid Putra was filled with joy and unity as the community came together to perform the Aidiladha prayers and participate in the sacrificial rites. Anwar added that the spirit of Aidiladha should not be confined to a single day but should be a continuous practice in the lives of Muslims.

By embracing sincerity and selflessness, individuals can contribute to a more compassionate and just society. He concluded his Facebook post with the prayer: May this Aidiladha strengthen our faith and devotion, deepen bonds of brotherhood among people, and nurture the spirit of sacrifice and sincerity in every deed and aspect of life. This message resonates beyond the Muslim community, reminding everyone of the universal values of humility, generosity and unity





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