Anwar to Explain Sabah's Special Grant Entitlement Tomorrow

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will provide clarification on the review of Sabah's 40 per cent special grant entitlement under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) tomorrow.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will provide clarification on negotiations between the Federal Government and the Sabah government, including the review of Sabah's 40 per cent special grant entitlement under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), tomorrow.

He made the statement after performing Friday prayers at the Saidina Hamzah Mosque in Kuala Lumpur. The clarification comes as a response to the statement made by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who said the federal government remains committed to correcting the previous administration's official position, including undertaking a review of Sabah's 40 per cent special grant entitlement.

Armizan, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, said the commitment aligns with Anwar's stance recognising Sabah's rights as provided for under the Federal Constitution. The Prime Minister's visit to Sabah tomorrow is expected to provide further clarity on the matter. Anwar had previously stated that he would explain the situation in Sabah, and it is expected that he will provide a detailed explanation on the review of Sabah's 40 per cent special grant entitlement.

The review is seen as a crucial step in addressing the historical grievances of Sabah, and it is expected that the clarification provided by Anwar will help to alleviate the concerns of the people of Sabah. The situation in Sabah has been a topic of discussion for many years, and the review of the special grant entitlement is seen as a significant development in the efforts to address the historical grievances of the state.

The Prime Minister's visit to Sabah is expected to provide further clarity on the matter, and it is expected that he will provide a detailed explanation on the review of Sabah's 40 per cent special grant entitlement





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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Sabah Government Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Grant Entitlement Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)

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