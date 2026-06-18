Anwar to Discuss Energy Security with Putin Amid Global Oil Market Uncertainties

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan to secure commitments for a stable oil and diesel supply. The move comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially spiking prices. Anwar also highlighted ongoing efforts to partner with Turkmenistan for long-term gas security and reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to subsidized fuel and inclusive development.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to travel to Kazan, Russia , today for a meeting with Russia n President Vladimir Putin , a gathering that will also include other ASEAN leaders.

The primary agenda for the Prime Minister's discussions with President Putin centers on securing a stable and continued supply of oil and diesel to Malaysia. This proactive diplomatic move aims to safeguard the nation's energy security against a backdrop of escalating global geopolitical tensions that are increasingly disrupting energy markets. Anwar emphasized the critical importance of this engagement while speaking to residents, including fishermen and farmers, during a high tea event at Pantai Leka in Parit Jawa.

He explicitly linked the need for such guarantees to the volatile situation in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The Prime Minister issued a stark warning that any closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, would trigger severe worldwide consequences, including significant price hikes that would directly impact Malaysia. He confirmed that the government is maintaining close surveillance of these developments.

Moreover, Anwar shared intelligence from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, suggesting that diplomatic efforts might yield a resolution to the conflict as soon as Friday. In contrast to nations grappling with fuel shortages and shuttered petrol stations due to supply constraints, the Prime Minister reiterated that Malaysia remains fortunate to maintain some of the lowest fuel prices globally, a status underpinned by substantial subsidies for RON95 petrol.

To further insulate the country from future volatility, he announced Malaysia's pursuit of a long-term gas supply agreement with Turkmenistan, to be facilitated by the national oil company PETRONAS. This strategic partnership is framed as a crucial investment in the nation's long-term energy resilience for future generations.

Beyond immediate energy concerns, Anwar reaffirmed his administration's overarching development philosophy, stressing that economic progress must tangibly benefit ordinary Malaysians-fishermen, farmers, and low-income communities-and not be solely concentrated on large-scale infrastructure or high-technology projects





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Anwar Ibrahim Vladimir Putin Russia Malaysia ASEAN Energy Security Oil Supply Diesel Strait Of Hormuz Geopolitical Tensions Iran United States Israel Fuel Subsidies PETRONAS Turkmenistan Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

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