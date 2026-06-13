Anwar Stresses Unity and Harmony at National Unity Week Launch in Sabah

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the importance of preserving national unity and preventing division during the National Unity Week launch in Sabah, outlining government initiatives including funding for memorials and youth programs to foster lasting harmony.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that while defending one's race and religion is not wrong, such defense becomes misguided when it incites hatred or disunity.

Speaking at the launch of National Unity Week in Kota Kinabalu, he highlighted that Malaysians are inherently peace-loving and understand the value of unity and integrity. The Ministry of National Unity is actively working to sustain this unity, which must not be taken for granted but continuously nurtured. Anwar drew comparisons with other nations that have similar demographic diversity but failed to maintain harmony due to selfish interests.

He praised the vision of Malaysia's forefathers from the peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak, who strived for a united nation despite cultural and religious differences. He urged all citizens to protect and promote this peace at all times. The government is planning a matching fund of RM5 million under Budget 2027 for memorials honoring national leaders, and to accelerate the digitalization of national history and create interactive exhibitions.

Anwar also hopes the state government will allocate suitable locations for two memorials dedicated to Sabah leaders, to honor their sacrifices in the formation of the state and country. To cultivate unity among youth, the government will provide a RM10,000 activity grant to 189 Rukun Negara secretariats in higher learning institutions, and RM5,000 each to 6,849 Rukun Negara clubs in schools nationwide.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang reported that the 2025 unity index shows a positive improvement, scoring 0.7, higher than the previous year. He stressed that fostering unity is a long-term commitment, not a one-off initiative, and his ministry implemented 762 programs last year covering identity strengthening, nationhood, volunteerism, community development, and inter-religious harmony.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed that Sabah's selection as host for National Unity Week acknowledges the state's long-standing peaceful and harmonious way of life. He encouraged everyone to deeply understand the true meaning of unity, which requires sincerity, mutual respect, socio-economic justice, and fairness for all states. He noted that a diverse nation like Malaysia will only be strong if every state feels properly and fairly cared for





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