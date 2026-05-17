Anwar offering vouchers to food delivery individuals, proposes meeting with UMNO to discuss PRN Johor stance

Pakatan Harapan leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is offering B40 vouchers to food delivery individuals at the Premier Minister's Caring Table to show support and consideration for their efforts. With matters regarding the National Front's intentions ahead of the Johor State Polls, he had indicated his intention to meet with President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss the stance.

Anwar Ibrahim gives out B40 vouchers to food delivery individuals at Premier Minister's Caring Table together with Johor State residents in Johor. Anwar Ibrahim , the Leader of Pakatan Harapan , is planning to meet up with UMNO General Secretary, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss the National Front 's decision to contest the entire 56 seats of the Johor State Legislative Assembly in the upcoming polls.

Anwar Ibrahim stated that the federal government had been cooperative with the Johor state government in completing large projects, which had attracted substantial investments of millions of ringgit. He added that he hoped, despite the announcement, that there could still be a resolution. He planned to meet with the UMNO President to debate things, and it would be good to find out where the mistakes had been made.

He mentioned this during the Caring Table for Prime Minister and Johor State Residents project in Taman Desa Mutiara, Johor today. Prior to that, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz revealed that the National Front would be competing in all 56 seats of the Legislative Assembly during the Johor State Polls. Onn Hafiz, the BN Johor Secretary for Trade also revealed that this decision had received the approval of the leadership of the party.

Anwar Ibrahim reminded the leaders to continuously go to the ground and not just stand up as MMD ahead of elections, but also to assist those in need when needed. He also hoped that the local residents would assist the PH candidate if they presented themselves as a candidate in the area. Anwar Ibrahim mentioned that it was because of his policy of fairness that he differed from others, and that he would prioritize the welfare of the people.

He particularly mentioned combating poverty as an important thing. Instead, suddenly, (BN just) wants to face them all, (all contesting 56 per seats of the Legislative Assembly). If you want to fight, then let's fight





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Johor State Polls National Front Pakatan Harapan Premier Minister's Caring Table Anwar Ibrahim Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi BN Stance Umno President JOHOR BAHRU Anwar Ibrahim To Meet UMNO President Support For Food Delivery Individuals Discuss BN Stance With PMU

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