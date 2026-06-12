Anwar Objects to Negeri Sembilan Snap Election, Calls Umno's Actions Political Theatre

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim criticizes the calling of early elections in Negeri Sembilan, labeling the political turmoil instigated by Umno as theatrical and expressing regret over the lack of patience in allowing the state government to complete its term.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim , who also serves as Pakatan Harapan chairman, has voiced strong objections to the decision to hold early elections in Negeri Sembilan, arguing that the state government, led by Aminuddin Harun , is only in its third year of its term.

Anwar disclosed that he had expressed his dissatisfaction to Aminuddin but conceded that there were few alternatives following political maneuvering by Umno. The crisis began when all 14 Umno-Barisan Nasional assemblymen withdrew their support for Aminuddin as menteri besar, though they later reversed that decision. Anwar characterized the sequence of events as wayang kulit, or political theatre, stating that the election is being forced upon the people to let them decide.

He also criticized Umno's impatience in pushing for early polls in Negeri Sembilan and Johor, noting that both state administrations still have about a year remaining in their terms. He urged political forces to maintain unity until the next scheduled elections, lamenting the lack of patience and the apparent desire to topple the Negeri Sembilan government.

Anwar called on Negeri Sembilan voters to renew their mandate for a PH-led government, specifically to return Aminuddin as menteri besar, promising a more secure future for the state. He emphasized that the state's development should benefit workers, smallholders, hawkers, and businessmen rather than only the ultra wealthy. The Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved on June 4, setting the stage for elections on August 1.

The dissolution followed weeks of tension triggered by Umno assemblymen's withdrawal of support for Aminuddin. Although Umno's central leadership later ordered continued backing for the state government, both PH and Umno leaders publicly saw dissolution as the cleanest solution to the political deadlock





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Anwar Ibrahim Negeri Sembilan Election Pakatan Harapan Umno Aminuddin Harun State Assembly Dissolution Malaysian Politics Political Theatre Early Polls

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