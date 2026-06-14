Anwar Launches National Integrity Enculturation Strategy

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the National Integrity Enculturation Strategy (NIES) to strengthen the culture of integrity across all segments of society.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the National Integrity Enculturation Strategy ( NIES ) to strengthen the culture of integrity across all segments of society. The national strategic initiative was introduced through the Malaysian Institute of Integrity ( IIM ) and was launched in conjunction with the 2026 National Unity Week celebrations at the Likas Sports Complex in Kota Kinabalu.

In his speech, Anwar said that the launch of NIES marks the Madani Government's continuous commitment to anchoring the culture of integrity. This serves as the foundation for sustainable, ethical, and resilient national development, he said. The launch of NIES in conjunction with the 2026 National Unity Week Celebrations is highly significant, as integrity and unity are essential foundations for building a strong nation-state.

Enduring unity requires trust, and trust can only be built through the continuous practice of integrity among the citizens, institutions, and national leadership, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang. NIES was formulated across various levels of society, including families, communities, educational institutions, the public and private sectors, political institutions, and civil society organisations, to cultivate a culture of integrity comprehensively.

NIES also reinforces previous national efforts, such as the National Integrity Plan, the National Anti-Corruption Plan, and the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, by emphasising that forming a culture of integrity is a shared responsibility of the entire society. The strategy was developed based on three main pillars - Education and the Building of Individuals with Integrity; Governance and Ethical Institutions; and Community and the Outreach of a Culture of Integrity.

IIM will spearhead the implementation of NIES with the support of various ministries, agencies, the private sector, educational institutions, civil society organisations, and local communities through a collaborative and whole-of-society approach. The launch of NIES on the platform of Unity Week also demonstrates that unity and integrity are two critical pillars that must be strengthened simultaneously in the effort to build a Malaysia MADANI.

IIM described NIES not just as a national strategy, but as a clarion call to all Malaysians to collectively internalise and practice the values of integrity in every aspect of life





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National Integrity Enculturation Strategy NIES Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Institute Of Integrity IIM 2026 National Unity Week

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