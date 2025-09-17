Anwar Ibrahim: Unity and Justice are Essential for Malaysia's Continued Independence

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes national unity, rejecting racial extremism and religious fanaticism as threats to Malaysia's stability. He calls for good governance and a just economic system to ensure the nation's continued prosperity.

Malaysia ns have been urged by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to steer clear of racial extremism or religious fanaticism in order to secure the nation's future as a sovereign and independent state. Speaking at the Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations held at the PICCA@Arena Convention Centre, Anwar emphasized that both religious and racial fanaticism pose a significant threat to the country's political and economic stability.

Anwar addressed a large, multi-ethnic crowd, underscoring the importance of national unity for an independent and sovereign nation. He stressed the need to eradicate hatred and prejudices among ethnicities, religions, and regions. The Prime Minister declared that extreme attitudes towards other races or religious fanaticism have no place in Malaysian society. He reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to guaranteeing opportunities and equality for all ethnicities as an independent and sovereign nation.Furthermore, Anwar highlighted the national leadership's responsibility in ensuring Malaysia's continued economic growth through effective governance. He explained that true independence transcends simply replacing foreign colonizers with local leaders. Anwar emphasized that genuine independence necessitates the establishment of a just, ethical system that upholds human values. He articulated that independence signifies the creation of a fair economic and cultural system while fostering unity among the people. Anwar acknowledged that Malaysia's independence is distinct because it was not built upon the subjugation of other races. He stressed that the nation's foundation rests on principles of shared prosperity and justice, which future generations must uphold. The celebration, themed 'Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,' was presided over by the Governor of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib. The event was attended by numerous high-ranking officials, including both Deputy Prime Ministers, as well as representatives from Sabah and Sarawak





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim National Unity Racial Extremism Religious Fanaticism Independence Economy

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King and Queen extend Malaysia Day greetings, pray for peace and unityKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, have extended Malaysia Day greetings ahead of the...

Read more »

Malaysia Day must inspire unity, say leadersBEIJING: China on Monday (Sept 15) accused Nvidia of violating the country's anti-monopoly law, the latest escalation in its trade war with the United States that has claimed the chipmaker as collateral damage.

Read more »

Unity is Malaysia's greatest treasure, leaders remind on Malaysia DayIn Alaska, Kenai is known for a specialty made at the 50-year-old butcher shop called Echo Lake Meats.

Read more »

Malaysia Day a testament to courage, diversity and unity — PM AnwarPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia Day commemorates historic union and nation’s resolve to remain united in diversity.

Read more »

Malaysia Day a testament to courage, diversity and unity, says AnwarPHARPING, Nepal: After youth protests over corruption and joblessness toppled Nepal's parliament and left dozens dead, villagers like Santosh Sunar see their own struggles reflected in the nation's turmoil.

Read more »

Anwar: Honour Malaysia Day by upholding unity, justice and national dignityKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia Day is not merely about commemorating the historic union of diverse regions and cultures,...

Read more »