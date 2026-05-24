Anwar Ibrahim Takes Over Pandan as PKR's New Representative

Following the departure of former MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken over Pandan as his adopted parliamentary constituency. The move is part of the party's effort to reorganize the administration of the parliamentary service centre and party machinery in the constituency.

Following the departure of former MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli from PKR , Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken over Pandan as his adopted parliamentary constituency.

Party vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the move was part of the party's effort to reorganize the administration of the parliamentary service centre and party machinery in the constituency. Amirudin said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the Prime Minister's senior political adviser, has been appointed as the party's monitoring officer for Pandan.

Amirudin explained that Tengku Zafrul's appointment was at Anwar's request, as the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chairman wanted to play a more active role in Selangor politics. He also oversees the Ampang parliamentary constituency, but the leadership in Ampang is comprised of PKR members, so he will not interfere further. Amirudin stated that although the party faced challenges managing constituencies vacated by former PKR leaders, it had not disrupted or weakened the party's services and operations.

He cited previous instances involving former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in Gombak and former vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in Ampang, where the party successfully managed the administration and saw an increase in their victory margin. Last Sunday, Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignations effective May 18 before leaving PKR on May 19.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul, speaking at the same event, expressed hope for strong support from PKR leaders and grassroots members in Pandan to ensure the party's activities could be carried out effectively in the constituency. He emphasized the need for guidance and advice from all and expressed his commitment to reach every home in need, regardless of background, religion or race





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Anwar Ibrahim Pandan PKR Rafizi Ramli Tengku Zafrul Selangor Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida)

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