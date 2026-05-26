Anwar Ibrahim: Spirit of Sacrifice Should Extend Beyond Religious Obligations

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes the importance of sacrifice and perseverance in Islam, and welcomes a new approach to korban programmes involving shared contributions.

Bukit Mertajam: The spirit of sacrifice should extend beyond religious obligations and serve as a reminder of perseverance, social responsibility and helping those in need, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim .

The Prime Minister said Malaysia has remained resilient despite economic uncertainty and ongoing global tensions. The practice of sacrifice in Islam carries values of faith, patience and a commitment to improving society. The act of korban (sacrifice) is not solely a personal form of worship but one that should also benefit the community, especially the poor and needy. Worship should strengthen not only a person's relationship with God but also with society.

The benefits of korban should be shared with neighbours, families and the needy rather than being confined to one's household. I welcome the new approach to korban programmes involving shared contributions from those who can afford to contribute, he said. The Prime Minister also presented sacrificial cows to communities in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary and Seberang Jaya state constituencies at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Mosque on Tuesday (May 26).

In a separate development, the decision on the fee structure for S'wak FWTA rates is pending talks with the service provider, says Abang Jo. The Chief Minister of Sarawak stated that the government is committed to providing affordable and quality services to the people. The government is working closely with the service provider to ensure that the rates are reasonable and acceptable to the public.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the fee structure. The government is committed to ensuring that the fees are fair and reasonable, and that the public is aware of the rates and the services provided. The Chief Minister also announced that the government will be introducing a new system to monitor and track the fees charged by the service provider.

This will ensure that the public is aware of the rates and can provide feedback to the government. The government is committed to providing quality services to the people and ensuring that the fees are reasonable and acceptable. The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of public feedback in the implementation of the fee structure. The government will be providing regular updates on the progress of the talks with the service provider and the implementation of the new system





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Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Sacrifice In Islam Korban Social Responsibility Permatang Pauh Seberang Jaya S'wak FWTA Abang Jo

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