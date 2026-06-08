Anwar Ibrahim Proves Himself as the Only Leader Capable of Maintaining Harmony in the Unity Government

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proven himself as the only leader capable of controlling the actions of each component party of the Unity Government. Despite being the country's leader since November 2022 with a mixed government of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Anwar has maintained harmony and stability in the government, ensuring economic prosperity for the country.

Kuala Lumpur: Despite being the country's leader since November 2022 with a mixed government of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proven himself as the only leader capable of controlling the actions of each component party of the Unity Government .

Dr. Norhudi'in Danu, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Language and General Studies, Faculty of Business and Communication, Universiti Malaysia Perlis, said that it is not easy to maintain harmony and satisfy the hearts of each component party, especially BN, which is the main political enemy of PH before the 2022 general election. He said that in order to maintain political stability towards economic prosperity, Anwar has done everything in his power to maintain the hearts of each component party of the Madani Government, ensuring that he remains the Prime Minister to this day.





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Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Unity Government Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Gabungan Parti Sarawak Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Economic Prosperity

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