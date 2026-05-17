Anwar Ibrahim Proposes Increasing QUOTA Petrol Subsidies for Gig Workers

Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed increasing the quota for subsidized petrol BURDI95 for gig workers to 250 liters. In his speech at the Johor State Assembly, he said that he will remind the relevant minister to increase the quota by at least 50 liters. Meanwhile, the PM mentioned a suggestion from some gig workers to provide a quota of 300 liters. However, he rejected the idea gradually as the relationship of good will with Iran allowed for the passage of Malaysian tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

JOHOR BAHRU: Kerajaan bercadang meningkatkan had kuota petrol bersubsidi BUDI95 kepada 250 liter bagi penghantar makanan p-hailing sekali gus meringankan beban pekerja gig di negara ini.

Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim berkata, perkara tersebut akan dibincangkan bersama kementerian yang berkaitan pada mesyuarat Majlis Tindakan Ekonomi Negara (MTEN), Selasa ini.

"Sebab dia (pemandu p-hailing) dapat 200 liter sama macam kita, RON95 200 liter sahaja. Jadi saya kata, nanti saya peringatkan saudara Fahmi (Datuk Fahmi Fadzil), kita cari jalan sekurang-kurangnya naikkan 50 liter jadi 250 liter.

"Mereka tak minta, tapi saya tanya. Ada penghantar yang kata kalau 300 liter boleh ke Datuk Seri, saya kata kita buat perlahan-lahan," katanya ketika berucap pada Majlis Ramah Mesra Bersama Rakyat Negeri Johor di Dewan Terbuka PPR Taman Desa Mutiara, di sini hari ini. Anwar berkata, keupayaan kerajaan untuk menyalurkan bantuan infrastruktur dan mengekalkan harga petrol subsidi RON95 pada kadar RM1.99 seliter adalah kerana hubungan baik dengan Iran yang membenarkan kapal tangki minyak Malaysia melalui Selat Hormuz





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