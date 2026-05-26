Anwar Ibrahim hopes for peace in Iran and condemns aggression by Israel and United States

Malaysian prime minister expressed solidarity with Iran, praised cooperation over a detained ship and urged diplomatic solutions while denouncing military actions involving Israel and the United States.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim voiced his hope that Iran will soon experience a return to peace as regional tensions continue to rise. In a recent social media update the Malaysian leader explained that he had spoken by telephone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to extend Eid Mubarak greetings and to convey the prayers and solidarity of the Malaysian people for the Iranian population.

During the call Anwar expressed that he wishes for an end to all bloodshed and for disputes to be resolved through peaceful means, wisdom and responsible diplomacy. He also reaffirmed Malaysia's steadfast condemnation of any form of military aggression, including drone strikes and other attacks that involve Israel and the United States. According to the prime minister such actions only add to the loss of innocent lives and undermine efforts toward stability in the region.

Anwar further thanked the Iranian authorities for their cooperation in the recent release of a Malaysian‑flagged vessel that had been detained in the Strait of Hormuz. He highlighted that mutual respect and friendship between nations must be continuously strengthened and that the successful resolution of the incident demonstrated the value of constructive diplomatic engagement. The Iranian president responded by praising Malaysia's consistent commitment to peace, justice and humanitarian principles on the global stage.

He also extended an invitation to Anwar to visit Tehran in order to deepen bilateral relations and expand strategic cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister noted that Iran holds a special place in his heart because of the many friends and acquaintances he maintains there who share values of knowledge brotherhood and universal humanitarian struggle.

He underscored that close ties with Iran are aligned with Malaysia's broader foreign policy goals of promoting dialogue, respect for sovereignty and the protection of civilian lives in conflict zones. In addition to the diplomatic exchange the Malaysian government reiterated its position that any use of force that threatens civilian populations must be condemned without exception.

Anwar called on all parties involved in regional disputes to exercise restraint, to pursue negotiated settlements and to prioritize the welfare of ordinary people caught in the crossfire. He urged the international community to support diplomatic initiatives that aim to de‑escalate tensions and to provide humanitarian assistance wherever it is needed.

The prime minister's remarks come at a time when the Middle East is witnessing a series of confrontations that have drawn in external powers and heightened the risk of wider instability. By maintaining a balanced stance that condemns aggression while encouraging dialogue, Malaysia seeks to play a constructive role in fostering a more peaceful regional environment





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Iran Peace Anwar Ibrahim Diplomacy Middle East Tensions Malaysia Israel US Relations Strait Of Hormuz Incident

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