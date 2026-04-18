Anwar Ibrahim Honors Sikh Community's Enduring Role in Malaysia's Journey

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded the Sikh community's invaluable contributions to Malaysia's fight for justice and unity, emphasizing their integral role in both the nation's social fabric and his personal life, particularly during his political struggles and imprisonment. He highlighted the community's spirit of service and togetherness as a cornerstone of national harmony and announced government support for Vaisakhi celebrations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently underscored the profound and multifaceted contributions of the Sikh community to Malaysia's national fabric and his personal journey. Speaking at the Visit Malaysia 2026 Vaisakhi Fest, Anwar eloquently highlighted how the spirit of service, togetherness, and justice, intrinsic to Sikh traditions, forms a cornerstone of Malaysian unity. He emphasized that Malaysia's true strength is rooted in its rich diversity, where various cultures and traditions intertwine to create a robust national identity. The celebration of Vaisakhi , he noted, transcends a mere cultural event; it is an affirmation of these shared values that bind the nation.

Anwar’s address resonated deeply as he recounted the integral role Sikh families played throughout his decades-long political career, a period marked by significant struggle, imprisonment, and arduous court battles. He shared intimate reflections, stating that the Sikh family was not merely an acquaintance but a personal extension of his own, deeply involved in the trials and tribulations he faced. The Prime Minister's remarks offered a poignant glimpse into the deep personal connections he has forged, illustrating how individuals from different backgrounds can become intertwined through shared experiences and mutual support.

He humorously recalled his interactions with Gobind Singh Deo in the Cabinet, admitting a recurring moment of deliberation on whether Gobind was speaking as a legal advisor or a government minister, a testament to their long-standing relationship built on trust and familiarity. This anecdote underscored the beauty of Malaysia's multicultural society, where personal and professional spheres can blend harmoniously. Anwar also fondly remembered the quiet acts of solidarity and care he received from the Sikh community during his times of hospitalization.

Even when incarcerated, he noted, the community’s unwavering devotion and compassion, often conveyed through his immediate family, provided solace and encouragement. This deep sense of commitment emanating from gurdwaras and the wider Sikh populace was a source of immense gratitude for the Prime Minister. These personal bonds, he articulated, mirror the broader Malaysian experience, demonstrating how individuals from diverse racial, religious, and cultural backgrounds can coalesce around shared aspirations and values.

He posited that their collective struggle, shared inspirations, and profound affection for one another are definitive markers of their Malaysian identity, united by a common belief in cherished national ideals. In a tangible demonstration of this appreciation, Anwar announced that the government had recently allocated RM500,000 to support the Vaisakhi celebration, despite prevailing economic challenges. This financial contribution, he explained, was a symbolic gesture to acknowledge and honor the community's unwavering spirit of service and devotion, channelled through Gobind Singh Deo.

The Prime Minister’s speech served as a powerful reminder of the enduring significance of inter-community relationships in forging a united and resilient Malaysia, where mutual respect and shared values pave the way for a prosperous future.





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