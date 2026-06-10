Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes Malaysia's commitment to free trade and multilateralism

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the importance of being bold and firm in defending the principles of free trade and rejecting punitive tariffs and discriminatory measures.

Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the importance of being bold and firm in defending the principles of free trade and rejecting punitive tariffs and discriminatory measures.

In his keynote speech at the Nikkei Future of Asia conference in Tokyo, Japan, Anwar stated that Malaysia as a sovereign nation has a clear stance on trade issues and urges other countries to be more resolute in expressing their views on free trade and multilateralism. He stressed that the implementation of punitive tariffs and discriminatory measures is unacceptable and that Malaysia will continue to maintain its free trade principles and multilateralism.

Anwar also highlighted the importance of ASEAN's role in facing the protectionist policies of major world powers and emphasized the need for the regional bloc to maintain active and dynamic relationships with all countries while upholding the principle of centrality and independence. He also stated that Malaysia has a good relationship with the United States, its largest trading partner and investor, but emphasized that the country will not agree to unilateral tariffs.

Anwar also emphasized that Malaysia's participation in BRICS does not mean that the country is distancing itself from its long-standing trade and investment relationships with the US. Instead, he stated that Malaysia will continue to strengthen its cooperation with BRICS and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in areas such as technology and energy transition





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