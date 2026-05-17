Anwar Ibrahim Discusses Johor Assembly Elections with Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pledges Harmony for Mutual Benefit in Pakatan Harapan Meeting

Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are to discuss the upcoming elections to the Johor state assembly, with Anwar stating his intention to meet Zahid possibly for dialogue. He urged voters to support Pakatan Harapan candidates, while exhorting political leaders to focus on serving the people throughout the year, rather than only during election season.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim says he intends to meet Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss current political developments concerning the coming elections of the Johor state assembly.

He said he hoped the discussion could be held harmoniously for the mutual benefit of both parties following the announcement yesterday by Johor BN that the party intended to contest all 56 assembly seats on its own ticket. In response, Anwar announced earlier today that Pakatan Harapan is prepared to contest all seats in several states, including Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang and Pahang, if BN proceeds with full-scale electoral challenges.

At the rally here, Anwar urged voters to give strong support to PH candidates who contest in the election. He also reminded all political leaders to consistently go to the ground and engage with the people, instead of appearing only during election season





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Anwar Ibrahim Barisan Nasional Mahathir Mohamad Unet Center Chief Minister Pakatan Harapan Najib Razak Malaysian Election Johor State Assembly Election

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