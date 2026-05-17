Anwar Ibrahim considers early general election to quell unity government tensions

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hinted that he may call for an early general election if tensions within the unity government continue to worsen. He consulted Pakatan Harapan leaders about the matter.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he might call for an early general election if the tensions within the unity government worsen. Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan chairman, expressed his intention to discuss the matter with other PH leaders soon.

Johor BN's decision to go solo at the next state polls has led to tensions between the two coalitions. Negeri Sembilan assemblymen, however, retracted support for menteri besar Aminuddin Harun of PKR following a crisis involving the state's royalty. Despite the actions of their assemblymen, Umno pledged to continue backing the unity government in Negeri Sembilan to ensure political stability. At the federal level, Anwar said good relations exist between the top leadership of PH and BN.

Anwar also called on all political parties to continue working together to find solutions amid the global energy crisis as he had previously stated there would be no snap general election





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anwar Ibrahim Pakatan Harapan Unity Government General Election Johor BN Negeri Sembilan Assemblymen Umno Global Energy Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia will not support any pardon for fugitive businessman Jho Low, says Anwar IbrahimThe former Malaysian deputy prime minister describes the matter as a 'non-issue' for Putrajaya and clarifies that any decision on a possible pardon application rests entirely with US authorities.

Read more »

Soccer-Mourinho says will decide future by next week amid Real Madrid talksJOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made a surprise early arrival at the Pakatan Harapan Convention here on Sunday (May 17).

Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to make UFC comeback on July 11JOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made a surprise early arrival at the Pakatan Harapan Convention here on Sunday (May 17).

Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts-Rousey rolls back the clock to submit Carano in 17 secondsJOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made a surprise early arrival at the Pakatan Harapan Convention here on Sunday (May 17).

Read more »