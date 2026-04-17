Anwar Ibrahim Champions Student Involvement in School Toilet Cleaning

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterates his directive for all students to participate in cleaning school toilets, emphasizing it as a crucial lesson in responsibility and respect for all tasks, irrespective of social background. He addresses parental concerns, urging cooperation to foster character development and dismantle societal class perceptions within educational institutions. The policy aims to instill a sense of ownership, hygiene, and shared responsibility among students.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strongly advocated for the implementation of a policy requiring all schoolchildren to participate in maintaining the cleanliness of school toilets. He emphasized that this practice should not be a subject of debate, as it is a task manageable by students regardless of their family background or societal class.

Addressing concerns raised by some parents on social media, Anwar urged for a collective understanding and responsibility. He stated that all children, without exception, share the duty of maintaining the facilities they use.

This initiative, according to the Prime Minister, is not an arduous undertaking and requires parental cooperation to instill a sense of value in all types of work among children. He cautioned against viewing toilet cleaning as solely the responsibility of a cleaner, as this perception can reinforce societal stratification.

Previously, Anwar had directed all schools to establish a toilet cleaning schedule involving students. The objective was to ensure the hygiene of school toilets nationwide and to foster character development through shared responsibility. However, this directive has encountered resistance from a segment of parents who deem it an inconvenience for their children, arguing that the primary purpose of school is academic learning, not cleaning duties.

Anwar's vision extends beyond mere sanitation; it is about cultivating a holistic sense of responsibility and respect for all forms of labor, dismantling the notion of menial tasks being beneath anyone. This policy aims to break down social barriers and promote a culture of shared ownership and contribution within educational institutions.

The Prime Minister's firm stance underscores his belief in the transformative power of practical, hands-on experiences in shaping well-rounded individuals. By involving students in the upkeep of their school environment, he intends to foster a deeper appreciation for cleanliness and a stronger sense of community.

The initiative, while facing initial pushback, is rooted in a desire to equip the next generation with essential life skills and a robust moral compass, ensuring they grow into responsible and conscientious citizens. The underlying principle is that active participation in maintaining shared spaces cultivates a sense of belonging and pride, fostering a more respectful and equitable learning environment for everyone involved.

The government's commitment to this policy reflects a broader strategy to instill values of diligence, teamwork, and accountability from an early age, preparing students not just for exams, but for life





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